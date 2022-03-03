MSI Introduce the New Class of Laptops – Light and Mighty

Typically, laptops are not synonymous with power and performance. There are exceptions, of course, but they’re best relegated to portability and on-the-go use, whether that involves doing some work or gaming. Given the choice, most resource-intensive tasks should be done on a desktop, thanks to more powerful hardware. At least that’s been the consensus for a long time.

MSI wants to change that. Better yet, it has done just that with its latest lineup of powerful laptops — they’re excellent for gaming, homework, professional work, and anything in between. Take the Raider GE76, for example, which offers MSI Overboost Technology to maximize CPU and GPU performance. Then there’s the Stealth GS77 which not only features exceptional performance but also has six speakers built-in for immersive and powerful audio, with crisp treble and punchy bass. These beastly laptops are made to impress. Instead of droning on, let’s take a closer look at what MSI’s new lineup will deliver to gamers, creatives, and professionals alike.

Raider GE76 — For Love of the Game, and Power

Built for ultimate performance, the Raider GE76 displays up to 4K UHD content and has a Discrete Graphics Mode to sustain smoother visuals. It features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, with multiple GPU options up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. What does all of that mean? This thing is a monster and it will run most modern games on medium to high settings at 4K.

Additional features are onboard to deliver extra performance. The MSI OverBoost Technology allows for a maximum of 220-Watts to be routed to the GPU and CPU. So, it doesn’t matter whether you’re gaming at home, sitting at your battlestation, or visiting a local coffee shop, you’ll frag, speed, and play at top performance, every time. It’s also the World’s First Laptop equipped with Wi-Fi 6E technology for blazing-fast connectivity.

The visuals are nothing to scoff at either, as the GE76 looks sexy as hell, but also features MSI’s Mystic Light RGB and SteelSeries per-key RGB to light up your area. The Mystic Light Panoramic aurora lighting expands across the entire front of the chassis and has over 16.8 million color options.

Stealth GS77 — Classy and Discrete Gaming

Subtlety is key here, without sacrificing a sexy, stylish look. Because not every PC user wants their system decked out in rainbow bright RGBs. The refined chassis of the Stealth GS77 has a slick “core black” color, but there’s a function to it. The durable, zinc-alloy hinge can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear. The design, the hardware, the upgrades, everything about this model screams sophistication.

Under the hood, there’s a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. All of that is packed into a 17-inch frame, which is still incredibly thin and lightweight for its size, topping out at just 5.7-pounds. It will fit nicely inside any pack, day bag, or case.

Six speakers deliver punchy bass, clear treble, and immersive sound whether you’re watching media, playing games, or just jamming out to some tunes. It’s premium, it’s classy, and it’s ready to rock.

Vector GP66 — The Best of Both Worlds

Ideal for work and play, the Vector GP66 is a toned-down version of the MSI Raider series. Like the Stealth models, it embodies a subtle yet classy chassis design devoid of flare without looking dull. Sharp and clean edges give way to beveled corners, accentuated by the SteelSeries per-key RGB that not only illuminates the board but dances to your favorite tunes! Inside is a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

Thanks to MSI’s OverBoost Technology, a maximum of 195-Watts can be delivered to the CPU and GPU for better performance and power. It means the extra performance is there when you need it, or want it, but you can also tone things down without hindering the experience.

Overall, it’s an excellent option for anyone that wants a seamless transition between work and play, on one machine, without making concessions. Of course, the gorgeous 15-inch FHD or QHD display — depending on which model you choose — is also perfect for streaming your favorite movies and shows.

Crosshair Rainbow 6 Limited Edition

Made specifically for fans of Ubisoft’s Rainbow 6 Extraction — and born out of a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft — the Crosshair Limited Edition features a unique chassis design. The map adorned on the laptop’s front cover is where the game takes place, with a stunning Extraction logo over the top.

The hardware is no slouch either. The 15.6-inch QHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate with a 2.5ms response time and DCI-P3 100% for fast, fluid, and responsive visuals with incredibly accurate color profiles. The 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 cooling tech ensures the best performance possible while playing.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Crosshair Rainbow 6 Limited Edition comes bundled with unique items like a themed gaming mouse (wired), mouse pad, special edition packaging, and a copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition.

Creator Z16P — Let Your Muse Guide You

Engineered with content creators in mind, who game and stream, both of which are resource-intensive tasks, the Creator Z16P is packed with power. It can handle demanding activities like video rendering too. Despite being such a high-specced laptop, the chassis is thin, lightweight, and convenient, making it excellent for portability. Imagine taking your creative work, and powerful tools, everywhere you go.

It weighs just 5.27-pounds. Thanks to an intelligent design, like the brand-new Vapor Chamber Cooler, it can reach and maintain higher performance levels than comparable systems. The chamber offers a 76% larger cooling area, a 60% boost in performance, and lowers temperatures by 2-degrees Celsius according to a Cinebench R20 multi-core test.

Inside is a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The power is great, but most creators know the screen is king these days, and the beautiful 16-inch QHD display with a 16:10 Golden Aspect Ratio provides all the extra workspace you need — at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 165Hz refresh rate with 100% DCI-P3 color space. You’ll be looking at perhaps one of the most beautiful screens to ever appear in a laptop of this caliber. Moreover, it comes with the MSI Pen, a unique stylus that creators can use to draw, sketch, or interact with the device in intuitive ways.

Creator Z17 — Engineered for the Artist In You

Compatible with the MSI Pen, and stylus, the Creator Z17 — not unlike the Z16P — is tailored for creatives and artists. Even so, it packs a lot of power inside the chassis. You’ll get up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. That’s plenty of power to run multiple instances of editing and visual design applications for sketching, graphic design, video editing, and more.

Like the other laptops on the list, the case is refined, with a thin, light, and portable design that weighs just 5.49-pounds. It’s perfect for taking anywhere you go, be it school, work, or out on the town. It also features a large 17-inch QHD display with a 16:10 Golden Aspect Ratio to deliver tons of screen real estate. The computerized numerical control (CNC) manufactured body is durable, sleek, and uniquely colored.

Even with all that beauty, and power, the 90-Watt-hour battery will last for quite a long time, and the fast-charge technology means you can get right back into the action when it’s time for a power boost.

Designed with Care While Embracing Ultimate Power

You’ll notice right away that each laptop is engineered with a particular audience in mind, and yet they’re all lovingly crafted. Ultimate power and performance don’t have to come at the cost of great design, and everything from the Raider GE76 to the Creator model’s stunning yet subtle aesthetics is a testament to that ideal.

We’re just as excited as many of you to get our hands on these new, powerful, and beautiful machines! Going portable doesn’t have to mean giving up on that great performance anymore, and MSI’s new models prove exactly that! They’re a masterclass in engineering and design, with unique cooling features and technologies, desktop-worthy internals for gaming, and working in the new age.

