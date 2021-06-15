While much E3 was anti-climactic this year, there were still some excellent game announcements, and quite a few in-game and DLC announcements too! It’s the perfect time to snag one of the best gaming laptop deals, to get yourself primed and ready to go. At the least, you’ll be able to take on some of the better games that are out right now.

Enter stage left, MSI’s GF65 Thin 9SD-836 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, which is $799 today at Newegg, a whopping $250 off the regular price. This thing not only looks slick but it’s also loaded up with some pretty powerful gear, including an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

One look at this bad boy tells you all you need to know. It’s mean, it’s beastly, and it’s ready to lift off. The thin and light aluminum feels cool to the touch and adds durability. The backlit keyboard looks amazing and makes it easy to pluck away at the keys in the dark — or low-light conditions of a gamer-cave.

The 15.6-inch IPS level-1 display supports a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, and a refresh rate of 144Hz to offer smooth, eye-pleasing action. The bezels are thin too and won’t get in your way.

Inside is an Intel Core i5 9th-Gen 9300H processor (up to 2.4GHz), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive for fast boots and fast game loads. You get 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, and an HDMI output capable of 4K resolution video at 30Hz.

It comes with Windows 10 Home, which gives you access to hundreds of apps and OS-specific features. You get the full desktop experience, on the go.

On average, the battery should last for up to seven hours of use even with the powerful hardware inside. It’s also equipped with MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology with heat pipes for both the CPU and GPU to eliminate heat build-up and performance issues.

Newegg is offering the MSI GF65 Thin 9SD-836 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $250 off of the original price of $1,049. That brings the final price to $799 with free shipping. You can customize some of the internals, but the price won’t be as low, so keep that in mind.

