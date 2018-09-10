Digital Trends
Computing

Apple could announce a new MacBook this week. Here’s what we want to see

Luke Larsen
By

MacBooks won’t be the focus of Apple’s big “Gather Round” September event on Wednesday. Yet thanks to the copious rumors, we know that Apple is working on a new, affordable laptop, that could appear at the event.

Here’s what I want to see Apple announce for a new, entry-level laptop.

Just call it a MacBook

Apple MacBook-review-thin1
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Many reports about the new device have labeled it as a “revamped MacBook Air.” On one hand, I can understand some of the excitement around that idea. The MacBook Air was a popular and high-performing laptop — and many people’s first entry into the Mac brand. Reviving the Air would bring nostalgia to the brand after a few troubling releases.

But please, Apple. Just don’t.

Rather than lean on an old brand like the Air, Apple needs to save the MacBook it already has. The 12-inch MacBook didn’t make nearly as large a splash upon its re-launch in 2015 as the Air did, largely thanks to the high starting price, slower Intel Core M processor, and limited port selection. Despite its forward-looking design, it was quickly disregarded as an overpriced, slow computer, especially compared to the equally-priced 13-inch MacBook Pro. It became a niche product — the opposite of what an entry-level computer should be.

It goes beyond the name. In terms of design, this new laptop needs to be a refined version of the 12-inch MacBook. Thinner, lighter, trimmed-down bezels, and an improved keyboard. If it’s a MacBook Air with a USB-C port, then Apple shouldn’t bother.

The MacBook has a legacy. It’s time Apple recaptured that.

Under $1,000, please

Apple MacBook-review-lid
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Price is among the current MacBook’s biggest issues. At $1,300, it’s not much less than a MacBook Pro and far more expensive than entry-level versions of top-tier laptops like the Dell XPS 13. Since this new laptop would be taking the place of the MacBook Air, I’d like the new MacBook to be priced no higher than $1,000. That still isn’t affordable, but it’d be a $300 discount off the current 12-inch model, and would match the current selling price of the MacBook Air.

The only time Apple has priced a MacBook under a $1,000 was the (now-discontinued) 11-inch MacBook Air, while sold for $900 upon its release. I’d be surprised if Apple released a laptop that affordable again, but anything above $1,000 will still be too expensive. If it needs to have a small 128GB SSD (like the base model of the MacBook Pro), so be it.

Don’t think Apple would ever reduce the price of a product line to save it? Look at what happened with the iPad in recent years. The iPad Air 2 sold for $500 in 2016, only to be replaced entirely by the $330 iPad a year later. That’s a 34 percent discount. That happened, of course, in the light of fledgling iPad sales.

It’s time for Apple to do the same with the MacBook.

Take us on a trip to Amber Lake

Apple MacBook-review-speakers
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Lastly, I want to see the new MacBook pack Intel’s newest hardware. Whatever laptop Apple releases in 2018 will most certainly be 8th-gen, but Intel’s recently launched processors that feel like the perfect fit. The base MacBook currently comes with a 7th-gen “Intel Core M” processor, which no longer holds up to the competition.

Importantly, the new Intel Y-Series chips come with some advantages, such as significant improvements to battery life and connectivity. The new laptops announced at IFA, with these new processors, have boasted significant boosts in battery life, upward of twenty hours. Battery life is an area MacBooks used to lead in, and now they’ve fallen to the back of the pack compared to laptops like the Surface Book 2 or Dell XPS 13. In addition to some extra juice, an Amber Lake-powered MacBook would bring increased connectivity, with Gigabit Wi-Fi and possibly built-in 4G LTE.

I’m not asking for a lot. I’m not asking for Apple to manufacture its own processors, bring iOS apps to Mac in full, or bring touch capabilities to its laptops. I’ll keep it simple. If Tim Cook takes the stage on Wednesday and announced a $1,000 12-inch MacBook with twenty hour battery life, I’ll be happy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple makes push into feature films with 'Elephant Queen' and 'Wolfwakers'
Acer Swift 3 review lid
Product Review

Acer's Swift 3 lives up to its name, proving affordable can also mean speedy

Buying a budget laptop can be difficult. Most models lack the latest hardware or have hidden flaws. Our Acer’s Swift 3 review looks at a budget machine that sports a fast 8th-gen Core i5 and PCIe SSD, but does this $680 laptop deliver…
Posted By Mark Coppock
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best cheap macbook deals 1
Computing

What’s the skinny? Apple may launch a new MacBook with ultrathin design soon

Known for slimming down its gadgets with successive redesigns, Apple may be pushing the ultrathin envelope again when it debuts a new MacBook. The latest report suggests that Apple could introduce the slim laptop soon.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best laptops for college
Computing

Don’t start adulthood with a bad decision. These are the best college laptops

When it comes to choosing a laptop for college, there are a lot of things to consider, whether that's size, battery life, or price. So, before you spend all your hard-earned money on something you don't need, check out one of these laptops…
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your photo-editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Product Review

We're still trying to figure out how Microsoft made the Surface Book 2 this good

Our Microsoft Surface Book 2 review examines the newer, larger, more powerful 15-inch model. It offers a quad-core processor, Nvidia graphics, and a beautiful display, but the price will make you want to cry. Is it worth the pain?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Apple

Apple allowed spyware posing as anti-malware tool into its Mac App Store

Even when downloading apps from a trusted source, like the Mac App Store, you should be cautious. Security researchers discovered a spyware app on Apple's App Store that posed as a utility to protect against malware.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to change your google background image
Computing

Tired of all that white? Here's how to change the Google background image

Did you know that you can change how your Google search home page looks? It's a simple process to pick a new theme: We'll show you how to change your Google background, what to look for in themes, and how to download your own pictures for a…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

How to zip and unzip files on a Chromebook

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
iphone x notch
Mobile

This is the easiest way to save your iPhone data to your computer

Living in fear of losing your contacts, photos, messages, and notes on your iPhone? Fear no more -- in this guide we'll break down exactly how to back up your iPhone to your computer using Apple's iTunes or to the cloud with iCloud.
Posted By Simon Hill
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

How to convert a PDF file to Excel

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple

Apple announces new policies to aid law enforcement worldwide

Apple has announced a new initiative aimed at improving its relationship with law enforcement agencies while maintaining the company's commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook snug and secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle