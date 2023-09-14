Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It seems Nvidia is feeling some pressure from AMD. The popular RTX 4070 is now readily available for $50 below its list price of $600, likely in response to AMD’s recently released RX 7800 XT.

You can find models in stock at various retailers like Newegg and Amazon, as first spotted by Wccftech. The shift comes just days after AMD released its $500 RX 7800 XT, which beats the RTX 4070 in a head-to-head matchup. Ahead of this launch, prices on Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 16GB also dropped, bringing the card from $500 down to $450.

As usual with these adjustments, this isn’t an official price reduction from Nvidia. Rather, the price drops mainly come from retailers looking to work through additional inventory. In addition, not all RTX 4070s have seen a price reduction. Some are still selling at $600, and many above.

The RX 7800 XT has proved to be a popular graphics card in its week on the market, with most models either sold out or back-ordered at retailers. Despite being a weak time for graphics cards overall, there are even some hints of what we saw during the shortage over the past couple of years, with scalpers selling RX 7800 XT models on eBay for between $700 and $800.

Although it’s possible Nvidia is adjusting prices to sell off more of its RTX 40-series inventory, these adjustments seem specifically targeted at AMD’s new GPUs. The $800 RTX 4070 Ti, for example, hasn’t received a price adjustment. That’s despite the fact that AMD’s RX 7900 XT is available for the same price now, and it’s a faster card overall.

Hopefully, the competition can bring GPU prices into a better spot. It’s been a tough time for gamers this generation, as both Nvidia and AMD have massively increased the prices of their graphics cards.

It’s possible the RTX 4070 will jump back up in price. As mentioned, this isn’t an official price cut from Nvidia. However, it’s a sign that gamers haven’t been purchasing enough cards at list price, so there’s a good chance the price cuts will stick.

