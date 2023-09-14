 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is seeing big price cuts in response to AMD

Jacob Roach
By
The RTX 4070 graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It seems Nvidia is feeling some pressure from AMD. The popular RTX 4070 is now readily available for $50 below its list price of $600, likely in response to AMD’s recently released RX 7800 XT.

You can find models in stock at various retailers like Newegg and Amazon, as first spotted by Wccftech. The shift comes just days after AMD released its $500 RX 7800 XT, which beats the RTX 4070 in a head-to-head matchup. Ahead of this launch, prices on Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti 16GB also dropped, bringing the card from $500 down to $450.

Recommended Videos

As usual with these adjustments, this isn’t an official price reduction from Nvidia. Rather, the price drops mainly come from retailers looking to work through additional inventory. In addition, not all RTX 4070s have seen a price reduction. Some are still selling at $600, and many above.

Related

Still, there are enough models in stock that you can pick up for $550 now. Here are some we spotted at Amazon and Newegg:

The RX 7800 XT has proved to be a popular graphics card in its week on the market, with most models either sold out or back-ordered at retailers. Despite being a weak time for graphics cards overall, there are even some hints of what we saw during the shortage over the past couple of years, with scalpers selling RX 7800 XT models on eBay for between $700 and $800.

RTX 4070 logo on a graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although it’s possible Nvidia is adjusting prices to sell off more of its RTX 40-series inventory, these adjustments seem specifically targeted at AMD’s new GPUs. The $800 RTX 4070 Ti, for example, hasn’t received a price adjustment. That’s despite the fact that AMD’s RX 7900 XT is available for the same price now, and it’s a faster card overall.

Hopefully, the competition can bring GPU prices into a better spot. It’s been a tough time for gamers this generation, as both Nvidia and AMD have massively increased the prices of their graphics cards.

It’s possible the RTX 4070 will jump back up in price. As mentioned, this isn’t an official price cut from Nvidia. However, it’s a sign that gamers haven’t been purchasing enough cards at list price, so there’s a good chance the price cuts will stick.

Editors' Recommendations

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
MSI’s new RTX 4090 might finally convince me to buy one
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

In case you were hoping to see even more of Nvidia's top graphics cards on the shelves, MSI has got your back. The company just unveiled around 20 new GPU models, and it's not just more of the same -- these new cards belong to MSI's Gaming Slim series, meaning they'll take up significantly less room in your PC case. And yes, this also applies to the behemoth RTX 4090.

MSI is readying up Gaming Slim models powered by the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070 GPUs. There are already RTX 4060 Ti 16GB cards in the Slim lineup, and the RTX 4060 hardly needs such a refresh. All cards will be available in either black or white, adding up to an impressive number of new products.

Read more
The first Starfield-themed GPU is up for sale — amid warnings of scams
A Starfield GPU bundle on eBay.

When AMD announced its limited-edition, Starfield-themed GPU, the PC gaming world had a collective question: How can I get one? We've seen a couple of giveaways, but we've now seen the first one go up for sale on eBay -- with bidding currently at $3,500.

Bidding started on the card just hours before this story was written, so it'll likely sell for much more once the one-week auction is done. This is a bundle, which includes both an limited-edition Starfield RX 7900 XTX and a Ryzen 7 7800X3D in an exclusive Starfield-themed box. It also comes in a collector's box, fit with Starfield-themed GPU cables and a badge of authenticity.

Read more
The success of AMD’s FSR 3 hinges on this one feature
AMD's RX 7900 XTX installed in a PC.

AMD finally shared more details on its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) this week, and it's exactly what everyone was asking for. It supports frame generation, and it works across GPUs from AMD and Nvidia. The company is even releasing a driver-based version of its Fluid Motion Frames tech, potentially enabling game support for thousands of titles. It's all good stuff.

But a big question remains: How is AMD going to deal with latency?

Read more