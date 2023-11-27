For anyone seeking great Cyber Monday deals, Dell is always a reliable place to check out. In particular, if you’re looking for a great business laptop, you’ll love what it has to offer. You can buy the Dell Latitude 3540 for 50% off meaning it’s down to $839 from $1,678. Robust and with some great hardware, it’s perfect for your home office or daily commute, and one of the better Cyber Monday laptop deals around. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3540

The Dell Latitude 3540 is a powerful business laptop that will be able to handle multitasking between apps and demanding processes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It may not be as fast as the best laptops which are designed for multimedia editing or high-end gaming, but it’s more than enough as a work companion that will never let you down.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Dell Latitude 3540 will give you a sharp and detailed look at your projects, but it also makes it an excellent entertainment device for watching streaming shows during your break times. The laptop is also equipped with a 256GB SSD that will have enough space for your files, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll be able to maximize the operating system’s capabilities.

There’s a good chance that the Dell Latitude 3540 is the business laptop that you’ve been searching for, and if you act fast, you can get it with a 50% discount from the Dell Cyber Monday deals going on. You’ll only have to pay $839 for this reliable machine, down from $1,678, but you need to buy it right now. With the sales season ending soon, we reckon the price is going to increase soon enough. You really don’t want to miss out on such a huge saving.

