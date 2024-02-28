 Skip to main content
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $400 off

Someone using the Razer Blade 14 on a table.
Razer

Why not combine a great gaming laptop with one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now? That’s why we’ve highlighted the awesome deal going on directly at Razer. Today, you can buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $2,400. The $400 saving works out as 16% off so it’s a pretty tempting deal if you’ve been in the market for a new gaming laptop. If you already know it’s for you, tap the buy button below. However, if you still need some more time, read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14

One of the best gaming laptops around, the Razer Blade 14 is a great option for the avid gamer who wants something portable. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor teamed up with 16GB of speedy memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. To ensure that games look great, there’s also a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The display also has AMD FreeSync Premium support along with an anti-glare matte finish and up to 100% DCI-P3. It’s also been individually factory-calibrated.

That’s one of the highlights of the Razer Blade 14 and why it’s one of the best laptop brands for gaming — its attention to detail. As our review explained, it all makes the best even better. Other useful additions include per-key RGB keyboard with N-Key rollover and 1.0mm travel. There’s also a precision glass touchpad while Wi-Fi 6E keeps you up to date. A selection of USB-C and USB-A ports mean it’s easy to hook up all your accessories while there’s HDMI 2.1 output too if you want to hook up the laptop to a monitor or TV.

Sound-wise, there’s THX Spatial Audio and 7.1 codec support via HDMI while the finish is CNC aluminum so it looks and feels great. Count on up to 10 hours of battery life, albeit via a bulky charger.

A premium gaming laptop in every way, the Razer Blade 14 is a delight to use. It normally costs $2,400 but right now, you can buy it directly from Razer for $2,000 so you save $400 off the regular price. It’s the perfect time to buy. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

