This Razer 27-inch gaming monitor is more than 50% off today

Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.
Don’t waste the processing power of your gaming PC on an aging display when you can get the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor for just $320 from Walmart. That’s a massive $480 discount on its original price of $800. With the popularity of Razer’s products, this offer may expire at any moment as stocks may get sold out quickly, so if you’re already looking forward to playing the best PC games on this gaming monitor, you’ve got no choice but to complete the purchase immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor offers WQHD resolution on its 27-inch display, which will let you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The monitor also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the screen are updated. It’s faster than our recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz, so you’ll enjoy smoother movements, and with AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, your gameplay won’t be interrupted by screen tearing and stuttering.

The design of the Razer Raptor 27 may look flashy with its Razer Chroma RGB lighting, but its solid all-aluminum base is also functional because it houses a built-in cable management system. To make it easier for you to access the cables and the ports at the back of the gaming monitor, you can raise it to its highest point where it can flip back at a 90-degree angle. With this, you won’t need to reach behind the monitor to plug and unplug cables.

The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is currently $480 off from Walmart, for one of the largest discounts that you can get from monitor deals right now. Instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $320, which is definitely a steal price for this high-performance display. We’re not sure what will happen first between the offer expiring and stocks running out, but either way, we think there’s not a lot of time left for you to take advantage of this bargain. Add the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor to your cart and check out as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

