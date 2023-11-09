 Skip to main content
Walmart’s Black Friday sale drops this 27-inch monitor to $129

If you’re still using an outdated display on your work or school computer, it may be time to make an upgrade by purchasing from monitor deals. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a reliable screen though, as there are affordable options like the 27-inch Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor. From an already relatively cheap price of $149, it’s available for $129 from Walmart. Savings of $20 isn’t much, but you might as well take it if you’re on the hunt for a new monitor, but you have to buy it now as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor

With its affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor to match the performance and features of the best monitors in the market. However, it’s still a pretty decent display for completing work tasks or school assignments, as well as for casual gaming and watching streaming shows whenever you’re getting some much-needed rest and recreation. The 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, while the 1800R curvature makes looking at the display more immersive as it gives you a wider field of vision.

The slim design and T-shaped stand of the 27-inch Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor are not only eye-catching, but they also help in minimizing the space that the display takes on your desktop. It’s not as flashy as the monitors made by gaming brands, but if all you need is a simple screen that’s capable of getting the job done, then the Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor will be perfect for you.

Does your computer setup need a new screen? Then you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the 27-inch Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor, which is down to just $129 following a $20 discount on its sticker price of $149. It’s not going to stay this cheap forever though — in fact, the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re on a tight budget but you want to upgrade your display, you should hurry and purchase the 27-inch Samsung CF396 Series curved monitor.

