 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung curved 27-inch monitor is $100 at Woot!

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung SD590C curved monitor hero 1
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars for a decent display for your desktop computer, as there are monitor deals like this $230 discount for the reconditioned 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor from Amazon’s Woot. Instead of its original price of $330, you’ll only have to pay a very affordable $100. There’s only a few days left on the offer though, and there’s even a chance that stocks get sold out before the timer runs out, so complete your purchase of the monitor as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor

The size of the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor sits right in the middle of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches, for the best balance of a screen that’s big enough to see small details but not too large that it will take up too much space on your desk. The latter is particularly true for this monitor, because its super slim design keeps its footprint to a minimum. The 1800R curvature on the monitor’s display leads to better immersion, as it creates a wider field of view, improves depth perception, and reduces distractions. The screen also matches the curve of the human eye for your viewing comfort, while Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue.

The 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor offers Full HD resolution, with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio that delivers deep blacks, bright whites, and vibrant colors. If you’re planning to play the best PC games using the display, its support for AMD’s FreeSync — which is also found in some of the best monitors — will minimize stuttering and screen tearing for smooth gameplay, while Game Mode will automatically optimize the screen’s settings for video games.

Related

It may not be a brand new display, but getting the reconditioned 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor for just $100 is definitely a steal, especially since there’s a 90-day guarantee from Amazon’s Woot. You’ll be enjoying $230 in savings from its sticker price of $330, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure what will happen first — the offer expires, or stocks get depleted. Add the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor to your cart and pay for it immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This deal gets you a free portable monitor with this laptop
LG gram SuperSlim with free portable monitor deal.

 

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.
When I work at home, I use a dual display setup. My main screen has the text I'm typing away at and the second display has an assortment of goods. It can be sites I'm using as resources, product lists, or assignment details. On slower days, the left monitor could even include a bit of entertainment for when my brain overheats and needs a moment away.

Read more
You can buy an Apple iMac for $170 at Woot! right now
Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac is an all-in-one solution.

While a laptop is always great for remote or portable work, because you can take them virtually everywhere, productivity can suffer in a few ways. There's always so much more you can accomplish on a desktop, and generally with greater speed. Even while perusing the best desktop computer deals, you'll notice that desktops tend to be more expensive, but not only that, you need more usable space, such as a desk or workstation. That is, unless, of course, you spring for an AIO or all-in-one desktop, as you'll find in some of the best Apple iMac deals. An AIO includes everything in a small frame, or in the case of the iMac, all tucked within the display. Now is your chance to get an excellent deal on an iMac over at Woot!, which has discounted several models from 2013 up until the newer 2021 versions. Even the best Apple Deals out there have nothing on these discounts. You can save as much as $200 or more.

Why You Should Buy an Apple iMac from Woot!
The most important thing to know about AIO or all-in-one computers is they include everything you need tucked inside a small or thin chassis, like a monitor or small form factor case. These are not your average desktop computers, which come in the form of bulky towers. And Apple has designed the iMac so that all of its powerful hardware fits neatly inside a beautiful Retina display. One of the newest models on sale, the , for example, features a 4.5K resolution Retina display and packed inside is the Apple M1 8-core chip, 8GB of embedded DRAM, and your choice of storage -- starting at 256GB up to 1TB. The system even comes with a wired USB keyboard and mouse. Depending on the capacity you choose, all of that is just $980 to $1,100, refurbished, compared to nearly $1,300 full price, saving you about $200.

Read more
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is $400 off today
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.

After upgrading with the help of gaming PC deals, you shouldn't be playing on a screen that won't give justice to your machine's processing power. For gamers who want the best possible experience, you should consider investing in the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. From $2,300, Samsung's $400 discount knocks its price down to $1,900. It's still not cheap, but it's worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is in our list of the best monitors as one of the biggest and best ultrawide monitors that you can buy. It's a massive screen with dual QHD resolution that's similar to looking at two QHD monitors side by side, but without the borders that would be in between them. The curved display provides a more immersive experience for certain games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide, and because the 1000R curvature matches that of the human eye, there will be minimal eye strain during your gaming sessions.

Read more