This Samsung curved 27-inch monitor is $100 at Woot!

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars for a decent display for your desktop computer, as there are monitor deals like this $230 discount for the reconditioned 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor from Amazon’s Woot. Instead of its original price of $330, you’ll only have to pay a very affordable $100. There’s only a few days left on the offer though, and there’s even a chance that stocks get sold out before the timer runs out, so complete your purchase of the monitor as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor

The size of the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor sits right in the middle of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches, for the best balance of a screen that’s big enough to see small details but not too large that it will take up too much space on your desk. The latter is particularly true for this monitor, because its super slim design keeps its footprint to a minimum. The 1800R curvature on the monitor’s display leads to better immersion, as it creates a wider field of view, improves depth perception, and reduces distractions. The screen also matches the curve of the human eye for your viewing comfort, while Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue.

The 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor offers Full HD resolution, with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio that delivers deep blacks, bright whites, and vibrant colors. If you’re planning to play the best PC games using the display, its support for AMD’s FreeSync — which is also found in some of the best monitors — will minimize stuttering and screen tearing for smooth gameplay, while Game Mode will automatically optimize the screen’s settings for video games.

It may not be a brand new display, but getting the reconditioned 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor for just $100 is definitely a steal, especially since there’s a 90-day guarantee from Amazon’s Woot. You’ll be enjoying $230 in savings from its sticker price of $330, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure what will happen first — the offer expires, or stocks get depleted. Add the 27-inch Samsung Essential curved monitor to your cart and pay for it immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

