Samsung’s amazing 49-inch QLED curved gaming monitor is $500 off

Playing a game on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor.

You shouldn’t invest in gaming PC deals if you’re not planning to upgrade your display as you’ll be wasting your computer’s processing power. However, if you’ve already spent most of your budget, the good news is that there are monitor deals that will let you get a high-performance screen for cheaper than usual. For example, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, originally sold by Samsung for $1,500, can be yours for just $1,000. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to pocket the $500 in savings though, as we’re not sure how long this bargain will stay online.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

Samsung, which leads the best TV brands partly because of its QLED displays, delivers that technology to gamers with the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. Its 49-inch screen, which offers dual QHD resolution as it offers the same real estate as a pair of QHD monitors placed side by side, uses Samsung’s QLED technology for the deepest blacks and lifelike colors to let you better appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The monitor also features a display with a 1000R curvature, which matches the curve of the human eye to reduce strain.

Gameplay will be uninterrupted and smooth because of the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor’s 240Hz refresh rate, which beats some of the best monitors. It also offers a 1ms grey to grey response time, which means the display will be receiving information from your gaming PC as fast as possible. With support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing, playing video games on the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor will be a truly immersive experience.

A $500 discount is a big deal when you’re buying a display for your gaming computer setup, so it’s highly recommended that you don’t skip Samsung’s offer for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. From $1,500, you can get it delivered to your doorstep for $1,000 — it’s still not cheap, but it will be worth every single penny. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor but you don’t want to pay full price, add it to your cart and check out right now.

