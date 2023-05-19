 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor is $400 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Your investment in gaming PC deals needs a proper display, because you wouldn’t want a powerful machine to be hampered by an outdated screen. If you’ve got enough budget for one of the top monitor deals that you can shop right now, you should go for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s currently available from Samsung for $1,100, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,500. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so you need to complete your purchase today if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor features a 49-inch screen with QHD resolution and HDR 1000, which will let you appreciate even the smallest details of the best PC games. It also features QLED technology, which is one of the calling cards of Samsung as one of the best TV brands, bringing it into the gaming monitor space for deep blacks and vivid colors while you play. The Samsung Odyssey G9 provides the screen space of two 27-inch panels, for a more encompassing view of the action.

The 1000R curvature of the Samsung Odyssey G9 matches the curve of the human eye, for complete immersion in your games while reducing eye strain. This largely benefits single-player games like racing titles and story-driven adventures, according to our computer monitor buying guide, while also possibly preventing glare and reflections. The Samsung Odyssey G9 also challenges the best monitors with its 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time, while allowing you to play in style with its customizable Infinity Core Lighting system.

Related

Don’t waste your gaming PC’s performance by sticking with an aging monitor. For a premium experience, take advantage of Samsung’s $400 price cut for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor so that you’ll only have to pay $1,100 instead of $1,500. This offer won’t last forever — it may be taken offline as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, you should buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
LG’s massive, lightweight 17-inch laptop is $600 off today
LG Gram 17 Pro 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone looking for something ultra-sleek, stylish, and powerful. Right now, you can buy the LG Gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight laptop for $1,200 meaning you save $600 off the regular price of $1,800. Slim yet powerful, this is a fairly special laptop as usually you have to sacrifice portability in exchange for a good-sized screen. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to get straight to Best Buy to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the LG Gram
LG may not feature among many best laptop brands lists but that's more because it doesn't release many laptops rather than because it lacks quality. Instead, the handful of options from LG are all very well-designed so it's worth paying attention to its offerings. In the case of the LG Gram, it has mostly everything you could want to work well and in style while on the move. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor teamed up with 16GB of extra fast memory. 1TB of SSD storage gives you plenty of room for storing all your most valuable files and more.

Read more
Best Buy knocked $650 off one of our favorite gaming laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're a gamer, then you're likely familiar with ASUS' lineup of gaming laptops called 'Republic of Gamers' or ROG for short. These laptops tend to focus on high-end gaming specifications, with a lot of horsepower under the hood and a price tag to match. Of course, that doesn't mean that all the laptops under the brand are big, bulky, and have the biggest screens possible; on the contrary, small ROG laptops like the Zephyrus G14 are just as powerful while being quite portable.

Unfortunately, they still come with a big price tag, and while finding great gaming laptop deals on these smaller laptops can be hard, luckily, Best Buy is selling the Zephyrus G14 for $1,000 rather than the usual $1,650. That's a substantial discount for a laptop that can go head to head with a log of gaming PC, so if you're looking for a small but powerful gaming laptop with a large discount, the Zephyrus G14 is your best bet, so lets take a look at it.

Read more
Killer deal drops this sleek 24-inch monitor to $75
The Monoprice CrystalPro business monitor with a landscape scene on the screen.

Need a new monitor for your home office? We have the perfect deal for you. Right now Monoprice is offering a 50% discount on the 24-inch CrystalPro monitor, bringing the price down to $75. If you've just grabbed a new PC from our desktop computer deals, this is the perfect monitor to complete your setup.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor
The size of the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor is the baseline if you're looking for a new screen for your desktop PC, according to our monitor buying guide, and this particular one maximizes the display through its bezel-less design. With Full HD resolution, you'll be able to enjoy sharp details whether you're working on a project or taking a break by watching streaming content, while the monitor's IPS panel technology enables brilliant and lifelike colors alongside wide viewing angles. You'll also be getting a 75Hz refresh rate, which measures how often the images on the monitor are updated -- a bit higher than the 60Hz refresh rate that most monitors offer.

Read more