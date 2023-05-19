Your investment in gaming PC deals needs a proper display, because you wouldn’t want a powerful machine to be hampered by an outdated screen. If you’ve got enough budget for one of the top monitor deals that you can shop right now, you should go for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s currently available from Samsung for $1,100, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,500. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so you need to complete your purchase today if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor features a 49-inch screen with QHD resolution and HDR 1000, which will let you appreciate even the smallest details of the best PC games. It also features QLED technology, which is one of the calling cards of Samsung as one of the best TV brands, bringing it into the gaming monitor space for deep blacks and vivid colors while you play. The Samsung Odyssey G9 provides the screen space of two 27-inch panels, for a more encompassing view of the action.

The 1000R curvature of the Samsung Odyssey G9 matches the curve of the human eye, for complete immersion in your games while reducing eye strain. This largely benefits single-player games like racing titles and story-driven adventures, according to our computer monitor buying guide, while also possibly preventing glare and reflections. The Samsung Odyssey G9 also challenges the best monitors with its 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time, while allowing you to play in style with its customizable Infinity Core Lighting system.

Don’t waste your gaming PC’s performance by sticking with an aging monitor. For a premium experience, take advantage of Samsung’s $400 price cut for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor so that you’ll only have to pay $1,100 instead of $1,500. This offer won’t last forever — it may be taken offline as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, you should buy it right now.

