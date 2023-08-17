Protect all your important files with the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, which is currently on sale from Samsung with a $100 discount for the 4TB model that pulls its price down to $220 from $320. The 2TB and 1TB models are also available at lower prices, at $120 from $185 for $65 in savings and at $80 from $110 for $30 in savings, respectively. These bargains are only available for a limited time though, so if you need an ultra-durable portable SSD, don’t let these end without buying one.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD

The Samsung T7 portable SSD sits on top of our list of the best external hard drives because of its compact design and excellent performance, but if you also want extreme durability to safeguard your data, you’re going to want to go for the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. The Samsung T7 Shield is similar to the Samsung T7 in a lot of ways, including how easy it is to carry with you with a weight of just 98 grams and measurements of 3.5 inches by 2.3 inches by 0.5 inches. However, it sports a soft rubber shell with ridges for extra protection, and offers 3 meters of drop resistance and an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is blazingly fast with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. You’ll be able to load a lot of data into the storage device quickly, and you can easily protect them through a hardware-based AES-256 encryption that you can set up through Samsung’s software with a password.

With discounts of up to $100, the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is an investment that you need to make right now if you want a durable and dependable storage device for your files. The 4TB model is $100 off, for a lowered price of $220 from $320; the 2TB model is $65 off, for just $120 from $185; and the 1TB model is $30 off, for only $80 from $110. These prices won’t last forever though, and we’re not sure that they’ll still be available tomorrow, so if you’re interested in the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now.

