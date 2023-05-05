Everybody has some kind of data that they want to protect, such as pictures, work files, or confidential documents. For your peace of mind, you’ll want to save them in the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. The 1TB version is currently on sale for just $85 from Best Buy, after a $53 discount on its original price of $138. You don’t have forever to think about taking advantage of this offer though, as the retailer’s one-day sale for the portable SSD is almost over. Buy it now if you want to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk, a trusted name for all kinds of storage devices and a mainstay in our list of the best external hard drives, promises nothing less than the best security for the files that you save on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. It features a durable shell that’s supported by drop protection, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, X-ray resistance, and shock resistance. There’s also a carabiner loop so you can hook the portable SSD to your belt loop or backpack, since you shouldn’t be worried about any damage from taking it with you while you’re on the go.

In our SSD versus HDD discussion, we flagged SSDs like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD as the preferred storage technology because they’re faster and less vulnerable to physical damage. The portable SSD provides a read speed of up to 1,050 Mbps and a write speed of up to 1,000 Mbps, and there’s also hardware encryption if you want to add an extra layer of security for your data. It links up with your computer through a USB-C connection, but every purchase includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter so that it will work with more devices.

The files that you store in the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD will always be safe, and that makes the 1TB version already worth it for its sticker price of $138. However, with the $53 discount from Best Buy’s one-day sale that makes it cheaper at $85, it becomes a must-buy device. The hours to the end of the sale are counting down, but since there’s a chance that stocks run out before then, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase of the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD now instead of waiting for the last minute.

