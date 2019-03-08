Share

Have you been thinking of upgrading your setup at work or home with a fancy new monitor? You might want to check out Amazon. The online retailer is running a sale on a 34-inch Dell UltraSharp U3415W Curved LED-lit monitor, for a savings of up to 22 percent off its usual price.

Currently, the sale brings the price of the Dell UltraSharp U3415W monitor down from $800 to $620. It was one of the world’s first 34-inch 21:9 curved monitors, and is an excellent choice for transforming any desk space. When we reviewed it, we were a fan of its remarkable color accuracy and its affordable price.

The monitor comes in with a high 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, an excellent contrast ratio of 730:1 at 75 percent brightness, and can reproduce 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum. The monitor is also easy to use, as it features a clean on-screen menu and a stand that allows you to tilt, adjust, and swivel it as you see fit. Connectivity includes Mini-DisplayPort, DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0, which is a nice mix for all your devices.

In the event that you’re looking for something that is a little more affordable, and perhaps even for gaming, Amazon is also running a sale on a Dell 27 Gaming monitor. Normally priced at $250, it is now selling for $180, for a 28 percent savings. This monitor offers up fast 144Hz refresh rates and response times of up to 2ms. It also comes with AMD Freesync, which means that you can get the best framerates in fast-paced games like Fortnite. Connectivity on this monitor includes DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 for great display data transfer.

If you’re seeking a new laptop or desktop to go alongside either of these two monitors, you’re also in luck. Walmart is currently discounting a Skytech Archangel Elite Desktop with Nvidia’s latest RTX 20-series graphics cards. It also has several popular gaming mice on sale, alongside a popular version of the Dell XPS 15 with GTX 1050 Ti graphics on board.

We’ve got a guide to the best ultrawide monitors that will help you in purchasing decisions — which the Dell UltraSharp U3415W Curved just happens to be listed on. We also have a curated deals page for more savings on all things technology.