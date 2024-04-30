 Skip to main content
This Serta office chair is on sale from $360 to $230

Are you on the hunt for office chair deals? Here’s one that should help boost your productivity — the Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair for only $230, following a $130 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $360. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose the chance to get this office chair at 36% off though, so if you’re interested in this offer, we highly recommend that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible. Any delay may cause you to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair

For an office chair that provides both comfort and performance, you can’t go wrong with the Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair. It features five layers of foam with ComfortCoils that are individually wrapped, for the ability to provide relief on the critical pressure points of the body while maintaining pleasant temperatures even during extended use. The office chair’s ergonomic design, lumbar support, and waterfall seat cushion makes it even more comfortable so you won’t get body pains when your daily workload forces you to sit for several hours each day.

The Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair doesn’t skip on durability as its made of bonded leather with matching PVC, with oversized casters that also deliver smooth mobility. The office chair also comes with soft-padded arms that you can slip up, to make it easier to stand up or to get yourself nearer to the desk when you need to take a closer look at the project that you’re working on.

After purchasing from Lenovo’s desktop computer deals or laptop deals, you would want to get an office chair that will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Consider going for the Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair, which is available with a 36% discount that slashes its price from $360 to a more affordable $230. The $130 in savings may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to sitting on the Serta Smart Layers Brinkley Manager Chair while you work, you’re going to have to stop hesitating and buy it now.

