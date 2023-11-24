 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 6 best gaming laptop Black Friday deals at Amazon right now

Albert Bassili
By

Amazon tends to have a lot of great gaming laptop deals and today is no exception. There are a lot of Black Friday deals on laptops you can grab, so we’ve collected our six favorites across different price brackets and GPUs, so that you can pick something that best fits your needs. It’s also worth taking a look at our roundup of the Best Buy Black Friday deals for some potential options, and we will regularly update our list of best Amazon Black Friday deals as well, so keep an eye on it.

Acer Nitro 5 — $600, was $800

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop against a white background.
Acer

As a budget gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 does a great job, and while the RTX 3050 is a bit on the older side at this point, it should still be able to manage most older games with relatively good graphics and refresh rate. Also, most free-to-play games tend to be well-optimized for budget gear, so if you’re into things like Rocket League or CS:GO, you’re in luck. Besides that, you get a mid-range Intel Core i5-12500H CPU which is perfect for productivity and some light editing tasks. What is on the lower end is the 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and you might struggle a bit with having too many apps open, but as long as you’re relatively careful with the number of things open, it shouldn’t have a big impact on you.

MSI Thin GF63 — $800, was $999

MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 Gaming Laptop on a white background.
MSI

The MSI Thin GF63 has a slightly better RTX 4050 and, more importantly, gets you access to DLSS 3.0, which a lot of folks find important. In terms of gaming performance, assuming you aren’t using DLSS 3, it should handle most modern games at roughly medium settings if you want to see 60-100Hz. The screen can hit 144Hz refresh, so you do have the option to prioritize either the refresh or the graphics, which is a nice little touch. It also has a more powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so you’ll have a much smoother experience and be able to get a lot more done. If you can manage the extra $200, it’s worth going for the MSI Thin GF63 instead.

Don't Miss:

Dell G15 5535 — $900, was $1,150

Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell

The Dell G15 is a bit of a staple when it comes to gaming laptops, being one of the original ones that got regularly recommended before the boom in gaming laptops in the past few years. Luckily, this is a refreshed model with an RTX 4060 under the hood, making it a bit more powerful as a 1080p card and more likely that you’ll hit a higher refresh rate with better graphics. You also get a mid-to-high-end AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS processor, so you won’t bottleneck the GPU, and you get a bit more out of productivity and editing work, which is great. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, both of which are pretty great.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 — $1,1000, was $1,400

ASUS ROG Strix G16
Asus

If you want something with a bigger screen and that’s a bit more flashy, then the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is the way to go. It has a similar RTX 4060, Intel core i7, and 16Gb of DDR5 RAM under the hood, but has a larger 16-inch screen instead. It also has an absolute ton of RGB, so if you’re looking for a laptop that lets everybody know it’s a gaming laptop, then this is the one for you.

MSI Katana 15 — $1,200, was $1,372

MSI Katana 15
MSI

Moving up a bit in terms of graphics card, the MSI Katana 15 has an RTX 4070, which is a great 1440p and perfect for a laptop that runs 1080p but has a high refresh rate. Given the more powerful GPU, you’ll more likely be able to hit 144Hz refresh with higher graphical settings, so this is a great option if you don’t mind paying a little extra to get a much better 1080p performance. Besides that, it’s very similar to other gaming laptops in the price bracket with an Intel i7 and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The only big difference is you get a larger 1TB SSD, which is great given how big games have gotten in the past few years.

Alienware X16 R1 — $2,615, was $3,250

Stadium lighting on the Alienware x16 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for something really unique and powerful, then the Alienware X16 R1 is pretty much that. Besides the fact that it has an LED strip around the back and that the mousepad is RGB light, so you can give it its own lights, the X16 R1 runs an RTX 4080 under the hood. That’s a powerful 1440p GPU, which is great because the X16 R1 has a QHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, although we doubt you’ll be able to manage the full 240Hz without a lot of graphical compromises. Even so, you do have the option, which is the important part. Besides that, you get the high-end Intel Core i9-13900HK, which will easily knock out any productivity and most editing tasks out of the park, while the 32GB of DDR5 RAM is a truly massive amount. It is quite pricey, but for what you get, it’s well worth it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Dell Black Friday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday deals are here. That means that brands are starting to put out incredible deals for us to peruse. We're seeing HP laptop Black Friday deals, Amazon Black Friday laptop deals, and of course Black Friday deals on Dell products around every corner. It would be a herculean task for any individual to search through them all, so we took this chance to help you out, find deals on the Dell products that are above standard quality, and point out some super good deals we spotted along the way. Starting with our top three picks, here are the best Dell Black Friday deals we've found:
Top 3 Dell Black Friday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $238, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more
Best Black Friday laptop deals: Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday deals bring the absolute best in terms of getting our tech devices on the cheap. This is certainly true in the case of laptop deals, which you can find heavily discounted at this time of the year, whether you're looking at a high-end laptop designed to rival your desktop or a humble Chromebook. While many of the following deals overlap heavily with the Amazon Black Friday laptop deals we've also collected, we've also dug deep into other sites to bring you a comprehensive guide. One thing to note, however, is that the following laptops do not include Black Friday MacBook deals, so make sure you check those out if Apple is more your speed.
Top 3 Black Friday laptop deals
HP 17-inch laptop -- $250, was $500

Currently heavily discounted as part of HP laptop Black Friday deals, the HP 17-inch laptop is ideal for anyone on a slim budget. It looks more expensive than it is thanks to having a 17-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 and 250 nits of brightness. That extra room also means the keyboard is roomier with a numeric pad to the right of it that's ideal for entering a lot of data. The laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It also has a lift-hinge to ensure you can type at a more natural position.

Read more
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're a long time reader of Digital Trends, you'll know that, of all the Black Friday deals we plan to shop today, there was one laptop brand that we were looking forward to seeing discounted above nearly all others. It is the Dell XPS line, which our reviewers continuously load praise on. While a lot of these Black Friday laptop deals come directly from Dell themselves, you can be sure that there are some Amazon Black Friday laptop deals in the mix as well.

If you've made it here because you are a fan of Dell, and not just their laptops, be sure to check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list, also rolling out today with hot Black Friday deals.
Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Read more