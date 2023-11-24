The 6 best gaming laptop Black Friday deals at Amazon right now

Amazon tends to have a lot of great gaming laptop deals and today is no exception. There are a lot of Black Friday deals on laptops you can grab, so we’ve collected our six favorites across different price brackets and GPUs, so that you can pick something that best fits your needs. It’s also worth taking a look at our roundup of the Best Buy Black Friday deals for some potential options, and we will regularly update our list of best Amazon Black Friday deals as well, so keep an eye on it.

Acer Nitro 5 — $600, was $800

As a budget gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 does a great job, and while the RTX 3050 is a bit on the older side at this point, it should still be able to manage most older games with relatively good graphics and refresh rate. Also, most free-to-play games tend to be well-optimized for budget gear, so if you’re into things like Rocket League or CS:GO, you’re in luck. Besides that, you get a mid-range Intel Core i5-12500H CPU which is perfect for productivity and some light editing tasks. What is on the lower end is the 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and you might struggle a bit with having too many apps open, but as long as you’re relatively careful with the number of things open, it shouldn’t have a big impact on you.

MSI Thin GF63 — $800, was $999

The MSI Thin GF63 has a slightly better RTX 4050 and, more importantly, gets you access to DLSS 3.0, which a lot of folks find important. In terms of gaming performance, assuming you aren’t using DLSS 3, it should handle most modern games at roughly medium settings if you want to see 60-100Hz. The screen can hit 144Hz refresh, so you do have the option to prioritize either the refresh or the graphics, which is a nice little touch. It also has a more powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so you’ll have a much smoother experience and be able to get a lot more done. If you can manage the extra $200, it’s worth going for the MSI Thin GF63 instead.

Dell G15 5535 — $900, was $1,150

The Dell G15 is a bit of a staple when it comes to gaming laptops, being one of the original ones that got regularly recommended before the boom in gaming laptops in the past few years. Luckily, this is a refreshed model with an RTX 4060 under the hood, making it a bit more powerful as a 1080p card and more likely that you’ll hit a higher refresh rate with better graphics. You also get a mid-to-high-end AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS processor, so you won’t bottleneck the GPU, and you get a bit more out of productivity and editing work, which is great. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, both of which are pretty great.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 — $1,1000, was $1,400

If you want something with a bigger screen and that’s a bit more flashy, then the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is the way to go. It has a similar RTX 4060, Intel core i7, and 16Gb of DDR5 RAM under the hood, but has a larger 16-inch screen instead. It also has an absolute ton of RGB, so if you’re looking for a laptop that lets everybody know it’s a gaming laptop, then this is the one for you.

MSI Katana 15 — $1,200, was $1,372

Moving up a bit in terms of graphics card, the MSI Katana 15 has an RTX 4070, which is a great 1440p and perfect for a laptop that runs 1080p but has a high refresh rate. Given the more powerful GPU, you’ll more likely be able to hit 144Hz refresh with higher graphical settings, so this is a great option if you don’t mind paying a little extra to get a much better 1080p performance. Besides that, it’s very similar to other gaming laptops in the price bracket with an Intel i7 and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The only big difference is you get a larger 1TB SSD, which is great given how big games have gotten in the past few years.

Alienware X16 R1 — $2,615, was $3,250

If you’re looking for something really unique and powerful, then the Alienware X16 R1 is pretty much that. Besides the fact that it has an LED strip around the back and that the mousepad is RGB light, so you can give it its own lights, the X16 R1 runs an RTX 4080 under the hood. That’s a powerful 1440p GPU, which is great because the X16 R1 has a QHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, although we doubt you’ll be able to manage the full 240Hz without a lot of graphical compromises. Even so, you do have the option, which is the important part. Besides that, you get the high-end Intel Core i9-13900HK, which will easily knock out any productivity and most editing tasks out of the park, while the 32GB of DDR5 RAM is a truly massive amount. It is quite pricey, but for what you get, it’s well worth it.

