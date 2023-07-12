This fantastic MacBook Air deal ends at midnight

There’s only a matter of hours until all the Prime Day deals end for another year. However, that does still leave you enough time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 while it remains at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for $750 saving you $249 or 25% off the usual price of $999. It’s a great entry point for anyone looking to buy a new MacBook and easily one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals. While it might not have the latest M2 chip, the M1 chip remains exceptional and more than powerful enough for most people. You’re really not missing out on much given the price difference involved. Here’s a quick look at what else you need to know before you hit the buy button. Remember — you really haven’t got long left to do so.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. It remains all of those things. We’ve broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it’s less of a substantial difference than you’d think.

The powerful processor within the Apple MacBook M1 offers an 8-core CPU so it’s speedy stuff. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for general productivity tasks. Alongside that is its gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display that offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than your average laptop or even many of the best laptops. It’s a super-sleek laptop too that’s ideal for taking between classes or on your daily commute, or anywhere else. Being fanless, you won’t notice it working away either which is always a nice bonus, especially if you regularly work in a library.

There’s also phenomenal 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard with Touch ID support for added security, and a FaceTime HD camera. The Apple MacBook M1 is easily the best MacBook for anyone on a budget but in need of something Apple-based. It’ll look great to take to school when the academic year returns, but it’s also an excellent starter pack to all things macOS. If you own other Apple devices, it’ll all pair wonderfully well for added convenience.

Usually priced at $999, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon of $750. Buying the previous generation’s technology can save you a fortune while still snagging you speedy tech. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations