 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This fantastic MacBook Air deal ends at midnight

Jennifer Allen
By
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

There’s only a matter of hours until all the Prime Day deals end for another year. However, that does still leave you enough time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 while it remains at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for $750 saving you $249 or 25% off the usual price of $999. It’s a great entry point for anyone looking to buy a new MacBook and easily one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals. While it might not have the latest M2 chip, the M1 chip remains exceptional and more than powerful enough for most people. You’re really not missing out on much given the price difference involved. Here’s a quick look at what else you need to know before you hit the buy button. Remember — you really haven’t got long left to do so.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. It remains all of those things. We’ve broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it’s less of a substantial difference than you’d think.

The powerful processor within the Apple MacBook M1 offers an 8-core CPU so it’s speedy stuff. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for general productivity tasks. Alongside that is its gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display that offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than your average laptop or even many of the best laptops. It’s a super-sleek laptop too that’s ideal for taking between classes or on your daily commute, or anywhere else. Being fanless, you won’t notice it working away either which is always a nice bonus, especially if you regularly work in a library.

Related

There’s also phenomenal 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard with Touch ID support for added security, and a FaceTime HD camera. The Apple MacBook M1 is easily the best MacBook for anyone on a budget but in need of something Apple-based. It’ll look great to take to school when the academic year returns, but it’s also an excellent starter pack to all things macOS. If you own other Apple devices, it’ll all pair wonderfully well for added convenience.

Usually priced at $999, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon of $750. Buying the previous generation’s technology can save you a fortune while still snagging you speedy tech. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Sound clearer: This blue Yeti microphone is $20 off for Prime Day
Blue Yeti Nano Premium on desk next to open laptop

 

If you've been watching Twitch and other streaming services, or are a streamer yourself, then you know that the Blue Yeti microphone line is highly recommended. Unfortunately, the pro versions cost a pretty penny, but luckily we've found a great Prime Day deal on the Blue Yeti Nano Premium, which has many great features of the Pro version while being considerably cheaper. In fact, this deal from Amazon will knock $20 off its price tag, bringing it down to $80 from $100.

Read more
Is that an iMac? This 27-inch Dell all-in-one PC is $400 off today
Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-one (2017) Review

Let's not beat around the keyboard, there are a ton of Prime Day deals available to shop, as we speak -- or as you read rather. From smart home tech and audio gear to laptops, desktops, and anything between, you have a lot of choices to make. But if you're after an iMac, or an all-in-one computer, have we got a treat for you. Dell is offering the Inspiron 27 All-in-One desktop computer at a $400 discount today. All said and done, its yours for $850, instead of its normal $1,250 price point. If you love the iMac design, you'll love this. Everything is tucked neatly inside the monitor or display leaving you lots of open space on your desk. Check out more about it below, or grab it before the deal is gone, the choice is yours.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 27
Okay, so it's running Windows 11 Home and not Apple's Mac operating system, so if you prefer the Mac ecosystem, that might disappoint you. But the design is top notch, and this thing is an absolute beauty. You might also be curious to see some of the other all-in-one PC deals that are available.

Read more
Best Buy just slashed the price of 92 gaming headsets
The Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headphones on a rack next to a gaming PC.

If you live in the city and in a crowded apartment building, then you know the value of having a good pair of headphones to block out all the noise while you game. Well, if you've been looking for an upgrade or just want to grab something new, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals across the board. Everything from the best gaming headsets to the best PS5 headsets has some sort of discount on them, and you can get something reasonably good for just $23, which is great. While we've done our best to pick the best deals from budget to high-end, it's always worth checking out the full sale by clicking the link below.

What you should shop for from the Prime Day Best Buy sale on gaming headsets
To start us off, we have the great budget-friendly Logitech G332 Wired, which is going for

Read more