This great Prime Day MacBook Air deal probably won’t last long

Jennifer Allen
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.
With the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day event now underway, this is the perfect time to buy a MacBook Air M1 at a fantastic price. It’s just one of the many Prime Day deals going on right now to mark the start of the sales event. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 today and you’ll pay just $750 so you save $249 or 25% off the regular price of $999. It’s one of the more affordable ways of buying a MacBook although we have plenty of other Prime Day MacBook deals to check out too if you want to invest more in your new laptop. The Apple MacBook Air M1 may not be the latest tech any more but it’s still more than powerful enough for most people to use it and enjoy it. Read on while we take you through what else you need to know about it before you tap the buy button this sales season.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. It remains all of those things. We’ve broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it’s less of a substantial difference than you’d think.

The powerful processor within the Apple MacBook M1 offers an 8-core CPU so it’s speedy stuff. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for general productivity tasks. Alongside that is its gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display that offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than your average laptop or even many of the best laptops. It’s a super-sleek laptop too that’s ideal for taking between classes or on your daily commute, or anywhere else. Being fanless, you won’t notice it working away either which is always a nice bonus, especially if you regularly work in a library.

There’s also phenomenal 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard with Touch ID support for added security, and a FaceTime HD camera. The Apple MacBook M1 is easily the best MacBook for anyone on a budget but in need of something Apple-based. It’ll look great to take to school when the academic year returns, but it’s also an excellent starter pack to all things macOS. If you own other Apple devices, it’ll all pair wonderfully well for added convenience.

Usually priced at $999, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is down a fantastic price at Amazon of $750. Buying the previous generation’s technology can save you a fortune while still snagging you speedy tech. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

