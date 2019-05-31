Digital Trends
Computing

TP-Link’s Touch P5 touchscreen router is on sale at Amazon for 60% off

Ed Oswald
By
tp link touch p5 sale amazon

The process of setting up your router can be a real pain in the you-know-where, but TP-Link has a solution for that: put a touchscreen on the router itself. It’s called the Touch P5, and this AC1900 router is currently on sale at Amazon for 60% off its retail price.

Normally a $200 router, Amazon’s price is just $80. Amazon also includes free tech support for 90 days to help you get your Touch P5 set up, and help you troubleshoot any potential issues. We don’t think you’ll need that though, as the router is both extremely easy to set up and use.

Your entire setup process (as well as maintenance) is done on the 4.3-inch touchscreen instead of some overly complicated web page. With Wireless AC built in, you’re getting the most current technology available to support the fastest wireless speeds.

While we wouldn’t recommend this router for heavy streamers or gamers, for the average user this should provide sufficient bandwidth to run all of your gadgets smoothly. It also has beamforming — which focuses the signal toward devices to improve performance — a feature found only on the more expensive routers. We also like the fact that they’ve given you four ethernet ports as well as a USB 2.0 on the back and a USB 3.0 port on the front.

Those USB ports can be used to connect a variety of peripherals to your network, such as external storage and printers.

Another interesting feature of this router is the design itself. With a textured face and a curved design, the Touch P5 looks less imposing on your desk or wherever you decide to place it. It can be wall mounted, too, if you’d like. Either way, it looks a whole lot less utilitarian than your everyday router, so hats off to TP-Link for creating such an innovative design.

If the Touch P5 doesn’t have the capacity you need — especially for streaming and gaming — we’d recommend you take a look at our list of the best wireless routers of 2019. We have our top recommendations there for you to peruse, split up by different needs.

Looking for other great computing deals? Check out our deals page today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Time to grow up! Four laptops for the office professional
acer conceptd nvidia quadro workstation computex 2019 concept 7
Computing

The Acer ConceptD laptops bring Nvidia Quadro workstation graphics to the masses

At Computex 2019, Acer revealed a handful of new powerful laptops in its ConceptD line. The ConceptD 5, 7, and 9 are all made with creatives in mind, each with varying degrees of power and portability.
Posted By Nick Ross
Apple MacBook-review-kybrdlit
Deals

Apple MacBook price sinks with a huge $300 discount on Amazon

The new 12-inch MacBook is an exceptional device that won’t disappoint in terms of speed, storage, and graphics. For $1,000 -- $300 off the normal price -- you get a supercomputer that’s portable and powerful.
Posted By Alan Francisco
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

Here’s how to clean out your bloated hard drive in Windows 10

Is your Windows 10 hard drive feeling a little crowded lately? You can clean your hard disk by getting rid of files and moving data to other devices. Here are easiest ways to free up PC space quickly.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Alina Bradford
your atx motherboard is ancient the modular asus prime utopia future board2
Computing

Your ATX motherboard is ancient. Is the modular Asus Prime Utopia the future?

The Asus Prime Utopia is a concept motherboard design that moves the graphics card to the back, has modular IO ports, proprietary Hydra Cortex fan controls and a detachable OLED touch screen for good measure.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Google Chrome photo
Computing

Everyone’s mad about Google blocking ad blockers in Chrome. Here’s why

Google is moving towards blocking adblockers in Google Chrome and everyone is upset about it. Here's the rundown on why it's happening and why no one is happy about Google's proposed changes.
Posted By Anita George
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

Dell slices $199 off the price of its newest XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell has come a long way since its "dude" and desktop days. The company is behind some of the best new laptops in the biz, and the XPS 13 is among our favorites. To start off summer, Dell has knocked $199 off the XPS 13, so score yours now.
Posted By William Hank
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

We scanned all the brands to find the best scanners for every need

We found the best scanning devices for personal documents, busy offices, company transitions to digital databases, professional photographers, and more. Take a look and find the best scanner for your needs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure
Computing

How talk of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 have displaced higher core counts and clock speeds

At Computex this year, there was no shortage of big processor announcements from the likes of AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. But amidst the usual talk of clock speeds and core counts was a surprising emphasis on connectivity as a form of…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Product Review

Lenovo's new ThinkPad is small, sturdy, and annoyingly short on stamina

The ThinkPad X390 is Lenovo’s entry into the 13-inch laptop competition, and it succeeds in bringing the modern ThinkPad experience to a smaller chassis.
Posted By Mark Coppock