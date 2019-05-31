Share

The process of setting up your router can be a real pain in the you-know-where, but TP-Link has a solution for that: put a touchscreen on the router itself. It’s called the Touch P5, and this AC1900 router is currently on sale at Amazon for 60% off its retail price.

Normally a $200 router, Amazon’s price is just $80. Amazon also includes free tech support for 90 days to help you get your Touch P5 set up, and help you troubleshoot any potential issues. We don’t think you’ll need that though, as the router is both extremely easy to set up and use.

Your entire setup process (as well as maintenance) is done on the 4.3-inch touchscreen instead of some overly complicated web page. With Wireless AC built in, you’re getting the most current technology available to support the fastest wireless speeds.

While we wouldn’t recommend this router for heavy streamers or gamers, for the average user this should provide sufficient bandwidth to run all of your gadgets smoothly. It also has beamforming — which focuses the signal toward devices to improve performance — a feature found only on the more expensive routers. We also like the fact that they’ve given you four ethernet ports as well as a USB 2.0 on the back and a USB 3.0 port on the front.

Those USB ports can be used to connect a variety of peripherals to your network, such as external storage and printers.

Another interesting feature of this router is the design itself. With a textured face and a curved design, the Touch P5 looks less imposing on your desk or wherever you decide to place it. It can be wall mounted, too, if you’d like. Either way, it looks a whole lot less utilitarian than your everyday router, so hats off to TP-Link for creating such an innovative design.

