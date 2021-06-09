  1. Computing
Which Chromebook should you buy on Prime Day?



Amazon’s Prime Day is quickly approaching. Confirmed to take place in June this year, Prime Day deals promise stellar discounts on a variety of items for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, the e-commerce giant’s sale is an excellent place to look, as historically, Prime Day Chromebook deals have offered deep savings on laptops. Last year’s sale dropped as much as $200 off the price of the best Chromebooks — that’s enough savings to buy a second Chromebook if you need it!

But given the diversity of Chromebooks on the market today, choosing one can be overwhelming. To help make your Prime Day shopping a little easier, we’ll break down what you should look for in a Chromebook.

Design details

Asus Chromebook Flip C434
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Chromebooks are available in three primary configurations. Google’s premium PixelBook Go and Samsung’s more affordable Chromebook 4 are based on a traditional clamshell design, where most of your interaction will be through keyboard and mouse. A convertible design is a great option for those who need a tablet. Asus’s Chromebook Flip comes with a 360-degree hinge that lets the screen swivel 360 degrees, allowing the laptop to convert into a tablet.

And finally, there is the detachable design. These devices are tablets first, with a detachable keyboard folio. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet is an excellent example of this design. While detachables bring the same level of versatility as convertibles, the upside is that the keyboard can be stowed if not needed.

The power of touch

HP Chromebook x2 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

While most Chromebooks come with touchscreens, not all do. Given that Chrome OS now supports Android apps, it may be better to upgrade to a touchscreen device.

But beyond the touchscreen, Chromebook shoppers should also check to see if their device supports pen, digitizer, or stylus input methods like HP’s Chromebook x2 does. Having a digital pen could make your Chromebook even more useful, particularly for taking notes, drawing, or making annotations. Pen input is a great tool to have for classroom, creative projects, and work, but may not be as important if you’re primarily using your Chromebook at home to surf the web, browse video, or pay bills.

Is bigger really better?

Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

On Chromebooks, screen sizes run the gamut from compact 10-inch devices to those with 15-inch displays that rival many PC laptops. Smaller screens are better suited for younger children, while larger devices are great for multitasking, content creation, and content consumption. The bigger display allows you to use multiple windows comfortably.

But beyond size, you should also consider resolution. Cheaper Chromebooks will likely start with a 720p display, which are often called HD screens. If you’re pushing 13- or 15-inch Chromebooks, you’ll want a higher-resolution screen. Full HD, or 1080p, panels pack in more pixels and will make things look crisper.

Pricing

With a starting price just under $200, Chromebooks are an attractive and affordable option for laptop buyers. While most Chromebooks share similar configurations — processor, memory, and storage — you’ll pay a premium depending on what additional features you want. Design options, such as a metal build or a convertible design, will likely add to the cost, as will a more durable build with a MIL-STD certification. Rugged designs are great for the rough-and-tumble environments of a classroom, and a few come with a spill-resistant keyboard for extra durability. On the high end of the pricing spectrum is Google’s Pixelbook Go.

Today’s best Chromebook deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic Chromebook deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.
Expires soon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Best Buy
Or as low as $100 with trade-in
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$100 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$346 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$382 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$460 $570
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Buy at Newegg

