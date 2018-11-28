Digital Trends
Computing

Which apps are listening in through your mic? Windows 10 will now let you know

Arif Bacchus
By
windows 10 october update

Windows 10 receives major updates twice a year, and the operating system is always seeing new improvements. Microsoft currently is beta testing an icon in the system tray that should make consumers more aware of which apps are listening in through their computer microphone. The feature brings another touch of privacy to the upcoming Windows 10 19H1 update, and was officially unveiled in a blog post on Wednesday, November 28.

windows 10 will tell you which apps are listening mic story
The new icon (image via Microsoft)

Currently, this can be previewed by enrolling a PC in the Windows Insider program and downloading Windows 10 19H1 Fast Ring build 18290. Though Microsoft warns this version of Windows is still unstable, hovering on the new microphone icon in the taskbar after installing will show which apps are recording. Double-clicking it will also open the shortcut for Microphone Privacy Settings, but Microsoft promises that more could be coming for the experience soon.

“If multiple apps are using your microphone, then it will just list how many are actively using your microphone. We still have a bit more to do, stay tuned!” Microsoft explained.

These are all just the latest set of changes for the upcoming version of Windows 10, code-named 19H1. A previous preview previously introduced the ability for consumers to remove more of the preinstalled Microsoft apps on a PC. Another version also introduced a new light theme, as well as an improved search feature.

The same preview build also introduces some tweaks to the Windows 10 Start Menu. It now features more polished buttons for the sleep, shut down, and restart options. Microsoft even added in new icons to help consumers identify which of the buttons does what function. Elsewhere, the preview build brings new abilities to manually synchronize the system clock with Microsoft’s time server. Also new is an updated landing page for Windows Search and Cortana, which now have a light theme and acyclic looking effects.

There is still not an exact date for when standard non-beta Windows users can expect these features on their PCs. Microsoft usually depends on the feedback from its Windows Insiders testers to perfect new features before pushing it out to everyone else.

Major Windows 10 updates are typically released around April and again around October. Microsoft recently missed that time frame when releasing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and it actually launched on November 13 following a round of bugs and glitches.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clean a laptop screen
Crisis Response Hub
Computing

Facebook knew about Russian data harvesting in 2014, seized documents reveal

In another blow to its accountability, an internal email from a Facebook engineer obtained by United Kingdon lawmaker shows that Facebook knew about Russian data harvesting since 2014.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
remove the background from an image
Computing

Here’s how to remove the background from an image

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
Computing

Make sure your CPU isn't getting too toasty with one of these easy methods

Need to learn how to check your CPU temperature? You've come to the right place. Whether you plan to delve into your UEFI/BIOS or just need a software recommendation, we have you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
cyberlink photodirector powerdirector 2018 announced auto keystone copy
Computing

PowerDirector, PhotoDirector aim to balance advanced tools with easy editing

CyberLink's latest photo- and video-editing programs get advanced tools with a simple UI. PowerDirector adds Chroma key tools and multicam features, while PhotoDirector gains tethered shooting and Content Aware tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
amazin kindle oasis review (2017) settings
Mobile

More MOBI, fewer problems: Here's how to get EPUB books on your Kindle

Amazon's Kindle is an exceptional device with one notable drawback -- it doesn't support EPUB, one of the most popular ebook formats. If you have some EPUB books you would love to read, here's how to get them working on a Kindle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Will Nicol
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nsa hack hq
Computing

NSA tools are still letting hackers take over unpatched systems

Hackers are using the NSA's hacking tools in new and dangerous ways to target PCs previously protected behind routers on unpatched networks. Firmware and OS updates are a must to protect yourself.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Chrome OS could soon get another tablet feature that it always needed

The web is always changing, but it isn't as touch-friendly on Chromebooks. That might soon change, as Google is apparently adding a tablet view option for websites in Chrome OS.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Chrome update could create tab groups for easier reading

As it stands, Chrome windows with lots of tabs shrink them down to mere famicons, making them hard to read. A proposed update for the browser could introduce tab grouping, making it much easier to return to important tabs later.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Could Intel’s upcoming event reveal more about its new discrete GPU?

Back at the at the Siggraph 2018 show, Intel teased a new dedicated graphics card, but there is now a reason to believe another event could be coming soon. Intel is reportedly hosting a conference for its new discrete GPUs in December. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus