  1. Computing

Microsoft suggests Windows 11 will be missing a key feature at launch

By

Microsoft just announced that Windows 11 is arriving as a free update on October 5. The company will begin rolling out the new operating system to eligible devices then, as well as start shipping new devices with Windows 11 pre-installed. One of the biggest, most impressive features of the OS isn’t part of that process, however.

Windows 11 isn’t arriving with Android app support. In a blog post announcing the release date, Windows GM Aaron Woodman wrote: “We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.”

Android Apps on Windows 11

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for clarification on the time frame. The post suggests that Insiders will be able to test the feature ahead of the general availability date. So far, Insiders have been able to test many of the promised features in Windows 11, but not Android app integration.

Translating an app to run on one OS to another isn’t an easy task — especially when you’re dealing with hundreds of disparate apps and developers. Microsoft is partnering with Amazon to bring apps available in its store to Windows. Critically, Android apps from the Google Play store aren’t included.

Once the feature arrives, Microsoft has said that users will be able to treat Android apps like any other program. That means you can snap them around the screen, drag the window to reposition, or pin them to your Taskbar.

Android apps will live in a dedicated area in the updated Microsoft Store once they’re available. Although the updated Microsoft Store doesn’t look too different, it features more revenue-sharing options for developers, support for a wider range of app types, and curated collections of apps.

While Android apps are rolling out to Windows Insiders over the coming months, we don’t know when they’ll release to the general public. As one of the more challenging features to implement, we suspect it will be a process of trial and error with Insiders before the feature is finalized.

It’s likely part of Microsoft’s “phased and measured” approach to the Windows 11 release. The OS will be available starting October 5, but Microsoft says that eligible upgrades won’t be done until mid-2022. In order to receive the update, you’ll need an eligible processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, and a TPM 2.0 chip.

Editors' Recommendations

Joby’s new iPhone camera accessories have MagSafe built in

Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe

Best dorm-friendly cooking gear for back to school

cambridge university ai research center college univeristy campus

Don’t be left in the dark. Be hurricane-ready with these smart home tools

A person using the GoSun Sport outside.

Bose updates its top end with QuietComfort 45

Bose QuietComfort 45.

Windows 11: Everything new in the next big Windows update

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Windows 11 general availability and free update set to start on October 5

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

SimpliSafe adds outdoor camera with 8x zoom to its DIY lineup

SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Jabra rolls out a new trio of Elite earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

This is the best air fryer deal we’ve seen in a long time

The 3.2-quart Farberware air fryer with fries in the open basket.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop got a huge discount, just in time for back-to-school

The Dell XPS 13 laptop on a table.

These are the best cheap Aftershokz bone conduction headphone deals today

best bone conduction headphones aftershokz aeropex open ear wireless 1

How to uninstall apps from Windows 11

Android Apps on Windows 11

This massive 75-inch 4K TV is at its cheapest price ever at Best Buy

Sony 55 Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV