You should always be on the lookout for opportunities to upgrade your laptop, as the importance of these devices in our daily lives has skyrocketed. If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you search for Dell XPS deals, as the brand’s machines are known for both style and performance. The Dell XPS 13, in particular, is a must-buy laptop that’s an even more attractive option due to Dell’s $200 discount, which lowers its price to just $700 from its original price of $900.

The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of not just running the latest productivity apps smoothly, but also multitasking between several of them without any slowdowns. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage for your files and software, as well as a cooling system that includes dual fans and heat pipes to keep the laptop’s temperature low even after hours of use.

Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021 tags the Dell XPS 13 as the top choice, partly due to its larger screen and 16:10 aspect ratio that expands the display without increasing the laptop’s size. The 13.3-inch Full HD display gives justice to the content that the Intel Iris Xe Graphics card renders, including websites, streaming content, and video games.

For a reliable laptop that won’t let you down as you tackle your daily tasks, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Dell XPS 13. It’s even more enticing with Dell’s $200 price cut for the laptop, bringing its price down to just $700 from its original price of $900. The deal could disappear at any moment though, so if you want to use this special offer to purchase the Dell XPS 13 for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 as your next laptop, but feel free to look around to check out what else the brand has to offer. We’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can take advantage of right now to help you with your search.

