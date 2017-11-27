Rylo is the 360 camera that finally makes 360 video useful

Occasionally, we get to test a product with the potential to transform the consumer landscape, that gets us to start thinking about something in an entirely new way. The first 360-degree video cameras tried very hard to do this, but they ended up being little more than gimmicks (arguably, many still are today). Even as cameras like the Samsung Gear 360 have taken the format further by improving quality and features, immersive video still feels a bit like a party trick. GoPro’s new Fusion might change this, but the $700 360 action cam isn’t really meant for broad consumer applications.

Enter Rylo, a startup founded in part by the man responsible for Instagram’s impressive Hyperlapse video stabilization. It may be the first company to truly bring 360 into the mainstream with the eponymous Rylo camera ($499). It uses spherical video capture not to output a virtual reality experience, but rather to create more interesting fixed-frame videos — that is, standard rectangular content.

We’ve spent a few days playing with the camera for our Rylo hands-on review, and our initial impressions are very positive. It may have some growing up yet to do, but this isn’t just a great 360 cam; it holds the potential to replace all of your consumer video gear, from your action camera to your camcorder.

The non-360 360 camera

A 360 cam that isn’t actually meant to deliver in 360? We know, it sounds crazy — but it may just be crazy enough to be genius.

The Rylo records spherical video just like any other 360 cam. Users are free to share the full spherical video if they like, but the Rylo’s secret is its ability to allow you to “direct” the camera from within its mobile app (currently limited to iOS, with an Android version coming in early 2018) to output perfect fixed-frame videos. Reframe, set automatic pans, and track objects — all with liquid smooth stabilization — after the shot is made.

In essence, the Rylo is a true set-it-and-forget-it camera, capturing everything around it and giving you the freedom to make creative decisions later. Sure, this is technically possible with any 360 cam and the right editing software, but never has it been so user friendly and approachable — and never have the results looked so good with so little input required.

Design and specifications

The Rylo can easily fit into the palm of your hand, although it’s not meant to be held that way. 360 video works best when you can get the camera away from your body, and Rylo includes an Everyday Case with the camera, essentially a mini selfie stick that helps get your fingers out of the way of the camera’s dual lenses.

The hardware interface is incredibly simple with just two buttons. One turns on the camera and starts and stops recording, the other switches between still and video modes. Next to the mode button is a small LCD that displays shooting information. There’s no monitor for framing your shot because, well, you don’t really need one. So long as there is a clear line of sight between the camera and your subject, it’s in frame.

Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

This may be a consumer camera, but it is a premium one and it looks and feels the part, with a solid aluminum frame. It is not ruggedized or weatherproof, but an optional Adventure Case is available for $69, which can attach to GoPro mounts.

On the inside, twin sensors capture 4K spherical video or 6K spherical photos. A 16-gigabyte MicroSD card is included — good for about 35 minutes of video — and cards up to 256GB are supported. Standard fixed-frame videos are output at Full HD 1080p resolution, although the number of real pixels in the frame will depend on the angle of view you set when editing, since any “zooming” is digital.

Since the camera is geared for a fully mobile workflow, Rylo has incorporated a technology that is both faster than Wi-Fi and easier to set up than Bluetooth for transferring footage to your phone. It’s called a USB cable. Yes, we’re being cheeky, but this hardwire method is a more effective solution. Plug it in, turn on the camera, and the app automatically launches. No passwords, no pairing, and no connection errors and associated headaches (but you do need to remember to bring the cable with you).

Directing your masterpiece

The Rylo app serves up three key ingredients when it comes to editing your video: Points, Follow, and FrontBack. These make up the heart of the Rylo experience, and how it differentiates itself from other 360-degree cameras.

Points lets you point the camera in a specific direction at a specific moment in the timeline. Adding a point is as simple as pressing on the screen and selecting the “look here” option. You can add as many Points as you want — in video editing lingo, they’re like animation key frames.

The software then automatically moves the camera from one point to the next, creating perfectly smooth pans and tilts. It’s as if you made the shot with the camera on a multi-thousand dollar motion control rig, except that you can recompose it after the fact.

Points can be used to reveal something in the scene, particular one that’s out of frame; smoothly pan between two or more subjects; or just to create artistic camera moves.

If there’s any issue with the feature, it’s simply that it can sometimes pan the wrong direction from what you want. Say you’d like to make a grand 270-degree sweep, so you drag the frame around 270 degrees and place a Point. Well, guess what? When you play back the video, it will pan 90 degrees in the other direction. You can get around this by breaking up your pans into smaller segments, knowing that the app will always take the shortest distance between two Points, but it would be nice to be able to simply indicate which direction you want the camera to pan.

Just like it sounds, the Follow option will follow an object onscreen, keeping it in the center of the frame regardless if it, or the camera, moves. This serves two purposes: either to track a subject, or to create a natural looking “drive by” pan that keeps the center of attention on a single point as the camera moves by it.

In practice, we found Follow to work very well so long as the camera always had an unimpeded view of the subject. If another object passes in front of it — or if you’re trying to follow, say, a person’s face and they turn around — the app might lose track. Luckily, playback stops when this happens and you can immediately set another Follow marker to pick up where it left off.

You can also use Points to manually follow a subject when there isn’t a clear view.

The FrontBack feature creates a picture-in-picture or side-by-side display of two different angles. Simply tap the FrontBack bottom to cycle through the display options. This could be great for vacation selfies, or for YouTube tutorial videos, or displaying two sides of a conversation at once.

Fast and steady

All of the Rylo’s editing features wouldn’t be half as good if it wasn’t for the underlying stabilization technology. The system works thanks to a built-in gyroscope that measures movement and corrects for it in real-time. In a way, this is no different than how Hyperlapse works, by analyzing the data from your phone’s accelerometer.

Here, the Rylo has a huge advantage over traditional electronic image stabilization thanks to its 360 degrees of coverage. Even very good EIS systems, like that of the GoPro Hero6 Black, have to crop the image first before they can reframe it to compensate for camera shake. But by working within a spherical area, the Rylo’s software can reframe however it needs to without actually cropping. There’s also no difference in resolution between having stabilization turned on or off.

Daven Mathies/Digital Trends Daven Mathies/Digital Trends Daven Mathies/Digital Trends



The camera also automatically levels the horizon, although you can adjust this manually (which you may need to do in certain circumstances, such as driving, as lateral acceleration can fool the camera as to what’s actually level).

But the stabilization system isn’t just useful for smoothing out your footsteps or shaky hands. It is good enough to simulate a stable platform for time-lapse sequences. In fact, the Rylo’s Timelapse mode can speed footage up by up to 16 times, and it still looks incredibly smooth.

A very good first effort

As a first-generation product, the Rylo doesn’t fail to impress. We’re a little disappointed that it isn’t ruggedized and that the Adventure Case costs extra, because this could easily be the future of action cameras. The image quality may not yet match a GoPro Hero6, but the flexibility afforded by capturing a 360-degree view offers so much more in terms of creative opportunities. After shooting with the Rylo, it would be hard to go back to a regular action cam.

Sure, Garmin may have done this first with the VIRB 360, and GoPro may yet win the day with the Fusion, but both of those cameras are more expensive and can’t match the pure simplicity of Rylo’s software.

The Rylo still falls short of perfection, however, mainly due to physical limitations of current technology. Battery life, for example, isn’t great — we got about an hour of combined recording, standby, and file transfer use out of it. Image quality is merely fine — colors are nice and vibrant, but true resolution is well below what ideal 1080p would be, and it appears to suffer from excessive digital sharpening. Neither of these things matter when you’re just watching the footage on your phone, but on a larger screen it definitely leaves something to be desired.

As a dual-lens 360 camera, there is also a fairly prominent stitching line between the two hemispheres. It is certainly not the worst we have seen, and you may not even notice it in some situations, but it can be a problem in others. Because of this, you should still put some thought into how you angle the camera, keeping one of the lenses pointed at your subject when possible. If important parts of the scene get caught between the two lenses, they will be marred by distortion.

Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

Low light performance is also not great, although this is certainly not unique to the Rylo. Any small 360 cam has to make due with small image sensors, which simply need a lot of light to produce clean results. Outside in daylight, it’s no problem, but indoors or at night, there is plenty of noise.

Dynamic range is another sore point, and while this is also inherent of all small-sensor cameras, it’s a bit worse off in the world of 360 video. With the camera mounted on a dashboard, we found it properly exposed for the outdoor-facing view, meaning everything inside the car was far too dark. On the plus side, this avoided errors that could have arisen from exposure blending between the two hemispheres, but we would have preferred to be able set exposure compensation or simply choose which lens to prioritize for setting the exposure.

As a first-generation product, the Rylo doesn’t fail to impress.

Inarguably, the Rylo app is the best mobile 360 video software we’ve ever used, but it, too, has room for improvement. While Points, Follow, and FrontBack are all great ways to modify your footage, there is no way to set keyframes for zooming. It would be nice to be able to set dramatic slow zooms to draw the viewer into the scene, or instant rack zooms to accentuate fast action. There’s also no option to pull back into a “tiny planet” perspective, which is often a neat way to transition from one shot to the next.

The software includes some basic editing functions like trim and crop, but there is currently no way to combine multiple clips together. You’ll need to export your clips and jump over to another application to do that, but then all of your 360-degree decisions are baked in and you won’t be able to change them without going back into Rylo and saving a new clip.

Conclusion

While it’s easy to call for more features and advanced control, we may be getting slightly ahead of ourselves. The Rylo is foremost a consumer video camera designed to make shooting, editing, and sharing quick clips as easy as possible. And in that, it succeeds 100 percent.

Earlier this year, we called the Giroptic iO the best application of consumer 360 video tech we’d yet seen, but the Rylo may have surpassed it (although, the cameras have slightly different goals). The Rylo doesn’t do everything, but it presents a very refined approach to what it does offer. It is truly a useful 360 cam, and very much not a gimmick. Perhaps even more importantly, it’s just plain fun to use, with zero of the frustrations we’ve experienced editing 360 video from other cameras.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t see an opportunity for the Rylo to be even better, and are hopeful that new features will arrive via software updates in the future.