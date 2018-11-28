Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: NASA landing, gene-edited babies, and cloud-connected notebooks

Brie Barbee
By

On Tuesday’s Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics from the NASA Insight Lander’s successful landing on Mars, to the world’s first gene-edited babies, and an LG patent for a 16-camera smartphone.

We were also joined by three special guests: Venture for America founder and presidential candidate Andrew Yang, to talk about the benefits of universal income; and Joe LeMay and Jack Epstein, co-founders of the world’s first cloud-connected notebook.

This week marked a historic milestone for NASA, whose spacecraft successfully touched down on the Red Planet after years of preparation. After a long journey, which began back in May, Insight safely landed at around 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday. The lander will now begin conducting geological research and investigating Mars’ soil.

Another milestone in the field of medicine also came this week with the birth of two twins girls in China who purportedly had their DNA altered. Using the CRISPR gene-editing technique, certain applications of which can create malaria-resistant mosquitoes and drought-resistant plants, scientists were able to alter embryonic DNA.

However, unlike the technology currently being used on Mars, editing human DNA raises some serious ethical questions. If these claims end up being true, these babies will be immune to smallpox, cholera, and HIV, which is hard to be against, but who is going to have access to this technology in the future? Will it only be reserved for the super-rich? And how far are will we be willing to edit the human genome?

We also sat down with Andrew Yang, founder of Venture for America, as well as a Democratic candidate for president of the United States. As Yang explained in his interview with Digital Trends’ editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan, automation, like self-driving cars, is slowly taking over sectors of the jobs market.

Yang is proposing a $1,000-per-month universal income, which he believes will bolster the economy as well as make the transitions for people being displaced from their jobs by technology a little easier.

We were also joined by Joe LaMay and Jack Epstein to talk about the Rocketbook Everlast, an erasable, reusable, cloud-connected notebook. It started as an idea in a bar after LeMay left some important notes at home, and bloomed into a successful business that brings technology to something that hasn’t been improved in years.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
live dt landing page image
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live

Posted By Jake Rossman
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Google Pixel Night Sight, Surface Studio 2, and Netflix at half price

Today on DT Daily, Greg Nibler was joined by Adrian Warner to talk trending topics like the new Google Pixel Night Sight and we got our hands on the $3,500 Microsoft computer that's giving Apple a run for its money.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Facebook Portal+ review
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Global internet, quantum computing prove the future is now

Global internet, quantum computing, and fire-resistant exoskeletons may seem like the stuff of science fiction, but as we learned on today's episode of DT Daily, all these things may soon be reality.
Posted By Brie Barbee
murray thom of d wave talks quantum computing on dt daily poster for 5968021405001
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: D-Wave wants to help developers make the leap into quantum computing

If you are curious about quantum computing but don't know where to start, you're not alone. D-Wave has a platform for people to learn quantum computing, and the company's Murray Thom appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about it.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt live nerf int poster for 5969082344001
Digital Trends Live

Nerf product designer has his sights set on upcoming ‘Overwatch’ collaboration

Nerf has a new line of Overwatch tie-in guns coming out in 2019, and Product Design Manager Jae Yoo appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the collaboration, and how he comes up with designs.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
stablecoin int dt live poster for 5969577049001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Stablecoin expert discusses all things cryptocurrency

The CEO of Pareto Network, Eric Lamison-White, talked about all thing cryptocurrency on today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also discussed what a Stablecoin is and what the future holds for Bitcoin.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
microsoft-xiaoice
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: PlayStation 5 rumors, Kroger food robots, and the future of A.I.

Today on DT Daily, Greg Nibler discussed noteworthy headlines from PlayStation rumors to artificial intelligence. We also sat down with Eric Lamison-White, CEO of Blockchain Development Co., to discuss his Stablecoin patent.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 11 21 18 episode 22 2 poster for 5970087631001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy S10 rumors and a Thanksgiving recipe

On episode 22 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison have plated the tastiest news stories from the world of tech. On the menu this time: Galaxy S10 rumors, a Thanksgiving recipe, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live patrick mckee interview cooking demo header
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Chef Patrick McKee talks fine dining, details green bean side dish

Executive chef Patrick McKee has seen his fair share of kitchens. In today's installment of Digital Trends Live, he talks about how he got into the business and outlines how to make one of his favorite side dishes of all time.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt live dae interview poster for 5971783362001
Digital Trends Live

Musician Reazon made an animated video using Pro Tools

Musician Reazon, whose new project is called DAE, appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the group's music video for Where We're Going (made using Pro Tools), his musical philosophy, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live andrew yang interview yangsf20182 1200x680
Digital Trends Live

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks A.I. and a universal payout

We sat down with 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang on Digital Trends Live to talk about artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the introduction of a universal payout.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt daily timbers int poster for 5969076328001
Digital Trends Live

Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin reveals his secrets to staying fit

Digital Trends Live stopped by Providence Park to talk to Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin, who talked about fitness tracking, the Timbers' passionate fans, and how he almost quit soccer for basketball.
Posted By Will Nicol