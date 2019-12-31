On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn break down the top stories in tech, including a lawsuit filed against California by Uber and Postmates, iPhone 12 rumors, the top Netflix shows, a CRISPR scientist gets jail time, the latest deadline for a Boring tunnel, robotic cats, and more.

Kiran Musunuru

While there have been many stories about the dangers of gene editing, if used responsibly, gene editing in adults could lead to disease and heart attack prevention. Kiran Musunuru, associate professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the positive aspects of gene editing.

As we get closer to the Consumer Electronics Show, we take a look at some new technology trends on the horizon, such as how robotic vacuums are likely to come equipped with a security camera to help with navigation as well as home protection.

Daniel Burrows

Daniel Burrows, founder and chief executive officer of XStream Trucking, talks about how the increased demand for diesel may cause price increases in 2020, and how trucks need to be more efficient.

Jay Hakami

Finally, we’re joined by Jay Hakami, president and CEO of Skypad, who discusses the top retail trends heading into 2020, and how technology is improving the retail experience.

