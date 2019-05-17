Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler welcomes Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, to discuss the top tech topics of the day, including a Microsoft/Sony cloud gaming collaboration, a look a the Galaxy S10 5G, the foldable Motorola Razr, and spectacular news for those who want to get punched in the face by a robot.

Mobile Editor Julian Chokkatuu joins us from New York to talk with Leilei Shinohara, vice president of research and development for RoboSense, to discuss the role of LiDAR technologies in autonomous vehicles.

Chokkatuu then welcomes Kyle Kiang, general manager of OnePlus North America, to discuss the company’s latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, joins the show for another installment of Tech Briefs, where we review what happened this week in tech.

Nibler then chats with Alex Yang, co-founder and chief operating officer at Tuya Smart, a company that licenses the A.I. tech for many smart devices on the Internet of Things.

Finally, we welcome Jerome Aceti, a professional YouTube gamer and owner of JeromeASF LLC, to talk about his career as a streamer, and what Minecraft Earth could mean for the Minecraft community.