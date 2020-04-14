On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top stories in tech, including staying secure on Zoom, a new coronavirus dashboard, Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Minecraft’s RTX update, Reddit’s tracking of political spending, the Apple Watch Series 3, and more.
Nibler then speaks to actress Connie Nielsen about her upcoming movie Sea Fever, which comes to Video On Demand on April 20.
We then take a closer look at the new OnePlus 8 Pro, which has a screen, battery life, and price point competitive to other top-tier phones.
Next, Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners walks us through the stimulus package and checks being sent out, as well as what to do with IRA and 401K funds.
Finally, we speak with Fritz Brumder, founder of Whole Life Meditation, who guides us through how meditation can train the brain to make imagery more accessible.
