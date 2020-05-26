On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech topics of the day, including Apple’s fix for an iPad and iPhone bug, the suspension of a Formula E racer, the launch of HBO Max, the historic crewed SpaceX/NASA launch, a review of the Epson Home Cinema 2100 projector, and more.

James Cox

James Cox, chief operating officer of Routable AI, talks about the massive effect the quarantine has had on ridesharing, and what the future holds for the industry.

We then check in on the coolest crowdfunding projects out there with Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet. This week, we check out the Roadie 3 automated guitar tuner, the Ninebot KickScooter Air T15, and Otto’s G32 modular gas grill.

Rovy Branon

Nibler then speaks with Rovy Branon, vice provost for University of Washington Continuum College, about the explosion of demand for online learning and what schools are doing to keep up.

Danny Padilla and Mason Sperling

Finally, we chat with YouTuber and musician Danny Padilla and Mason Sperling, a comedian, YouTuber, and musician, who talk comedy, developing impressions, and cooking and cleaning during the quarantine

