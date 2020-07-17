  1. Digital Trends Live

Twitter hacked, Instagram’s Reels, World Emoji Day | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including the Great Twitter Hack of 2020, U.S. and U.K. warnings of a Russian hack, Instagram’s “Reels,” World Emoji Day, beetle photographers, and more.

Devon Terrell

We then speak with Devon Terrell, who stars in the highly anticipated Netflix series Cursed. He talks about the show’s fresh take on the Arthurian legend, which focuses on the woman destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, joins us for another segment of Work/Life. This week, she takes a look at the best ways to make that big ask in the workplace, whether it’s negotiating a contract or asking for a favor.

Finally, we check in on the biggest tech stories from the past week in our Tech Briefs segment. This week, we take a look at Samsung’s 5G network and devices, the Great Twitter Hack of 2020, and the new NBC Peacock app.

