On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending tech stories of the day, including another delay to Amazon Prime Day, the Google Meet comes to Gmail, Ford’s 1,400-horsepower Mustang Mach-E, another successful SpaceX launch, and more.

Leo Grady

Leo Grady, chief executive officer of Paige, talks about how its A.I. leverages a massive database of pathology images to provide cancer diagnostic insights.

Then it’s time to check out the best crowdfunding projects out there with Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet. This week, we take a look at the Superstrata 3D-printed Carbon E-bike, the Loop Mount bike phone holder, and the TheoryBoard MIDI composition and visuals app.

James Purefoy

Next up, actor James Purefoy talks about his new film, Fisherman’s Friends, out now on VOD, which follows a London music executive to a quaint fishing village.

Reggie Webber

We then find out Who’s Got Game, where we speak with YouTube creator Reggie Webber, who goes all-in on Minecraft and virtual reality.

Editors' Recommendations