Dragon returns safely, Virgin’s Mach-3 concept | Digital Trends Live

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Caleb Denison breaks down the top trending tech stories, including the safe return of SpaceX’s Dragon astronaut crew, Virgin’s Mach-3 airline concept, TikTok getting some competition, Garmin’s ransomware attack, and more.

Linda Jojo

Linda Jojo, executive vice president of technology and chief digital officer for United Airlines, joins the show to discuss how they’re working to keep passengers safe during this time of global pandemic.

We then turn to the best crowdfunding projects out there with Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle takes a look at the Campster Everywhere Chair, the Skadu grime cleaner, and the Flipper Zero hacker multi-tool.

