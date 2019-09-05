Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Fold review, Facebook Dating, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a review of the Galaxy Fold, the launch of Facebook Dating, the arrival of classic SNES games on the Switch, fruit fly robots, and more.

We then go to New York, where DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan sits down with Don McGuire, vice president of global marketing at Qualcomm, to discuss the transition to 5G networks, and how many consumers will get their first taste of 5G — and not just on their smartphones.

Live from IFA 2019 in Berlin, DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison shows off the new modular, bespoke appliances from Samsung that offer consumers unique buying options.

Tracey Grace, chief executive officer of IBEX, then joins us to discuss opportunities for women and minorities in IT and entrepreneurship.

Finally, we speak with Ashwini Asokan, founder and CEO of Vue.ai, about personalized shopping and improving brick-and-mortar experiences with A.I.

Editors' Recommendations

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

AT&T

IFA 2019: Portable 13-inch laptops can finally play games, and it’s awesome

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) review

Digital Trends Live: Possible iPhone vulnerability, Nike’s Siri-controlled laces

episode 203 rr6z3xtgkt2f4gh9bwir

Digital Trends Live: Apple apologizes, Tesla’s insurance, naming the Mars rover

episode 202 name20190625 16

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Fold fix, iPhone 11 video, Al Roker, and more

epsode 179 iphone 11 render 1

Digital Trends Live: Apple buys Intel’s modems, Ford has Spin scooters, and more

episode 180 cities beat back silicon valley s great scooter boom of 2018

Digital Trends Live: 5G iPhones, Fortnite World Cup, Siri is listening, and more

Digital Trends Live: Capital One breach, hands-free Pixel 4, Walmart’s robo-van