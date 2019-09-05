On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a review of the Galaxy Fold, the launch of Facebook Dating, the arrival of classic SNES games on the Switch, fruit fly robots, and more.

We then go to New York, where DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan sits down with Don McGuire, vice president of global marketing at Qualcomm, to discuss the transition to 5G networks, and how many consumers will get their first taste of 5G — and not just on their smartphones.

Live from IFA 2019 in Berlin, DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison shows off the new modular, bespoke appliances from Samsung that offer consumers unique buying options.

Tracey Grace, chief executive officer of IBEX, then joins us to discuss opportunities for women and minorities in IT and entrepreneurship.

Finally, we speak with Ashwini Asokan, founder and CEO of Vue.ai, about personalized shopping and improving brick-and-mortar experiences with A.I.

