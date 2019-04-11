Digital Trends Live: Julian Assange, LG foldable phone, and more

Share

On episode 107 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison teamed up to explore the biggest stories from the world of tech. On the docket this time: Police arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who had been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for years. Also, Amazon employees have reportedly been listening to people through Alexa speakers, and LG may have a foldable phone on the way.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Philip Gilpin Jr., executive producer of the Independent Television Festival (ITVFest), a festival where indie TV creators and executives can come together and collaborate.

Over in the New York City studio, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke to Will Malnati, CEO of At Will Media, a full-service audio production company that helps people make, among other things, podcasts.

Finally, Nibler interviewed product designer Tracy Hazzard of Hazz Design, who has expanded into podcasting and built a rather interesting body of work.