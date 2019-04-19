Share

On the latest episode of DT Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Parker Hall discuss some issues people are having with the screen on the new Samsung Galaxy Fold phone, Facebook’s foray into A.I. voice assistants, the end to Amazon and Google’s video wars as YouTube comes to Fire TV, and more.

Other topics include new plans to roll out facial recognition for 97% of airline flights, SpaceX’s pledge to save us from rogue asteroids, and Yale scientists’ efforts to create zombie pigs (not really).

Guests on today’s show include Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com, who joins her DT counterpart, Jeremy Kaplan, in New York to discuss car safety, distracted driving, and the New York Auto Show.

Later in the show, Nibler speaks with Jay Rosenzweig, founding partner of Rosenzweig & Company, about gender disparity in the workplace and how to address it.

Finally, Bill Moore, CEO of Zello.com, joins us to talk about adding the functionality of a walkie-talkie to cell phones, and how it is aiding in disaster relief and recovery work all around the world.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.