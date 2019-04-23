Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT staffer Hanif Jackson joins Greg Nibler to discuss the top tech news, including Tesla’s plan for autonomous taxis, a $1 billion lawsuit against Apple, Sony’s 8K TVs, human brain interfaces, new Intel processors, the release of Mortal Kombat 11, and more.

Jeremy Kaplan, DT’s editor-in-chief, joins us from the New York City office to talk with Ben Simon, CEO of Imperfect Produce, about the amount of produce waste from farms, and how choosing imperfect produce helps eliminate that waste.

Nibler then sat down with Chris Bevans, creative director of DYNE, a clothing company focused on tailored fashion and wearable technology, to talk about how sustainable practices and fabrics are changing the fashion industry.

Later in the show, Nibler welcomes Erik Huberman, founder and CEO of Hawke Media, the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the United States. He joins the show to talk about the rising cost of advertising, and how business can cope with this trend.