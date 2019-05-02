Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O preview, Blue Origin rocket test, and more

Todd Werkhoven
By

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison discuss the top tech news, including a preview of Google I/O, the Pixel 3a leak, Blue Origin’s space tourism rocket, new contact lenses with augmented reality capability, Bethesda’s Rage 2 release, and more.

 Later in the show, Nibler chats with Brian Stillman, director of the documentary Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons & Dragons, about the how he made the film and what inspired him.

Inder Singh, CEO and founder of  Kinsa, joins the program to talk about how the company is able to leverage large data sets from connected thermometers to track the spread of the flu faster than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Finally, we take a look at the upcoming Bethesda release Rage 2, and detail everything you’ll need to know about the soon-to-be-released first-person shooter game.

