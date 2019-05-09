Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, to talk trending tech news, including Uber going public, the theft of $40 million in Bitcoin, iPhone XR design leaks, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin update, robot butlers, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler welcomes Sandra Oh Lin, founder and chief executive officer of KiwiCo, to discuss how its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) inventor kit boxes can fuel the imaginations and skills of the next generation of great inventors.

Paul Duffy, president of NexTech AR Solutions, then joins the show to talk about how its helping companies develop augmented reality versions of their products, and how it will change the way we shop.

Finally, Nibler is joined by Lin Dai, chief executive officer of Hooch and TAP Network, a consumer rewards platform built on blockchain. He discusses the benefits of blockchain-based rewards tracking.