Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

Todd Werkhoven
By

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT video producer Riley Winn review the trending tech stories of the day, including the latest on the Huawei versus the U.S. saga, Amazon’s “social games” for workers, Ford’s team-up with Agility Robotics, Space X’s Starlink launch, and a milestone for Pac-Man.

Later, Nibler welcomes Vivek Goyal, the co-founder of PlayShifu, to discuss the world of augmented reality, and how his company uses AR to combine gaming and STEM education.

Patrick Sobalvarro, co-founder and chief executive officer of Veo Robotics, that joins the show to talk about the relationship between humans and robots who work side by side in the manufacturing environment.

Finally, we talk with Arfa Rehman, CEO of Virtue Health, who develops digital products to improve health across a life span, and to help everyone live better for longer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
Up Next

Selling or trading in an Echo Dot? How to factory reset your device
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Ford’s bipedal delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how starship technologies created delivery robots feat
Emerging Tech

The rise and reign of Starship, the world’s first robotic delivery provider

Excited about the impending delivery robot revolution? If so, you need to get familiar with Starship Technologies, the company which pioneered the whole thing. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 134 drone delivery
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball drones, and more

On Monday's episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing battle between Google and Huawei, Alphabet’s meatball-delivering drones, Facebook’s secret robot division, deepfake Joe Rogan, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
trends with benefits spacex tesla spotify apple watch twb full
Podcasts

The Amazon Prime Delivery Empire

Mobile technology is finally advancing out of the standard form we've become used to. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is one example of further innovation and possibly a redesign of how we communicate and interact with our devices. Will 5G…
Posted By Greg Nibler
samsung galaxy fold news new 4
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold woes, zombie pigs, and more

Today's topics: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Facebook A.I. voice assistants, YouTube comes to Fire TV, facial recognition on airline flights, the SpaceX DART program, Yale's zombie pigs, and much more!
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 113 car2go
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook data security, Ubisoft helps Notre Dame, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss Facebook security issues, Ubisoft's plan to help rebuild Notre Dame, and more. We are also joined by Emily Teteut of Snap the Gap, Jennifer Sendrow of New York Public Radio, and DJ and producer Zeke Thomas.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Tesla taxis, NYC auto show, and Sony’s 8K TV

On the latest episode of DT Live, we discuss Tesla's autonomous taxi plans, a Face ID lawsuit against Apple,, choosing imperfect produce, the release of Mortal Kombat 11, sustainable fashion, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
parker hall on digital trends live 4 23 19 poster for 6029520306001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Drone delivery OK’d, Aerosmith’s immersive concert, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss the FAA's approval of delivery drones, 3D-printing advances in prosthetics and bike helmets, geoengineering against climate change, identity management, Aerosmith's immersive THX concert, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 118 google internet project
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Prime’s one-day shipping, Samsung Fold delay, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the current tech news, including quantum interface, Prime's one-day delivery, the Samsung Fold delay, a browser that pays you in crypto, Tesla's robot taxis, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episde 119 asteroid earth
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Spotify hits 100 million subscriptions, simulated asteroid

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss Spotify's latest subscription milestone, NASA's simulated asteroid strike, Amazon's tracking (and firing) of workers based on A.I. results, flying car skyports, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 120 5cc6f385b14bf44365207342 750 563
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 121 disney hulu marvel
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook F8 wrap-up, iPhone 11 mock-ups, and more

On today’s DT Live, we discuss the Facebook F8 developer conference, new mock-ups for the iPhone 11, Hulu grows to 28 million subscribers, Daimler quits the Smart EV car, and “biosolar leaves” may help clean London’s air.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven