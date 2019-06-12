Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, DT Content Manager Hanif Jackson joins host Greg Nibler to dig into the trending tech news of the day, including Facebook’s new Study app that pays users for their data, Uber’s fast-food delivery drones, a new Legend of Zelda game, an E3 update, deepfake Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Later, DT senior writer Parker Hall sits down with Shaun Masavage, chief executive officer of Edge Tech Labs, to discuss and test their Fret Zealot LED learning system for the ukulele.

Nibler then welcomes Loren McDonald, program director of marketing research for IBM Watson Marketing, to talk about how to improve customer experience using A.I.

DT News Editor Matt Katz joins us from Digital Summit Portland, where he speaks with Oath’s “Digital Prophet” David Shing, as well as Intel Senior UX designer Saara Kamppari-Miller.

DT Video Producer Riley Winn continues his reports from E3, where he chats with YouTube gamer ProPepper about his evolution as a gaming content creator.