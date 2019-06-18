Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Senior News Editor Mathew Katz to discuss the biggest news in tech, including Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, J.J. Abrams’ $500 million deal with WarnerMedia, Walmart’s grocery delivery service, new A.I. that can detect manipulated photos, and more.

We then talk to Netta Dor Shalgi, founder and designer of G-RO, about the company’s new carry-on luggage, which uses innovative standards to meet the traveling challenges of the 21st Century.

Karen Panetta, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Fellow and dean of graduate engineering at Tufts University, then joins us to talk about the health of our oceans, and new ways to create a better oceanic ecosystem, from garbage cleanup to power generation.

Finally, Howard Nuk and Dennis Miloseski, co-founders of Palm, discuss their latest stand-alone smartphone, and how smaller devices can be a fit with active users and teens.