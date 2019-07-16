Digital Trends Live: Twitter’s redesign, Libra’s possible delay, Neuralink

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Content Manager Hanif Jackson discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a Twitter redesign, Facebook’s possible delay of its Libra cryptocurrency, Neuralink’s first public event, growing food in space, and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Benjamina Bollag, co-founder and chief executive officer of Higher Steaks, joins the show to address the future of food production and raising the bar for lab-grown meat alternatives.

Nibler then welcomes Dr. Oliver Peoples, president and CEO of Yield10 Bioscience, to discuss the growing demands on food production, and how genetically modified organisms may hold the key to meeting the food needs of the world’s growing population.

Finally we’re joined by Artem Kozel, CEO of GeoZilla, an app that helps keep track of family members who need supervision by notifying loved ones when their normal routes are deviated from.