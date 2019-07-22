Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, to talk about the biggest trending stories in tech. Topics include apps that bypass traditional app stores, a new Asus gaming phone, Marvel’s Phase 4, Hyperloop’s pod race victory, A.I.-generated jazz, robotic umpires, and more.

Nibler then speaks with Sean McGinley, co-founder of Empowered Eyewear, a company that has launched the first switchable frames for glasses with prescription lenses.

Fredrik Thomassen, chief executive officer and founder of Konsus, then joins the show to talk about design on demand, and how his company has built an on-demand creative design platform that can turn out design projects in under 12 hours.

Finally, we welcome Dr. Claire Tomkins, co-founder and CEO of Future Family, to discuss a new model for addressing family planning, as well as managing the highs and lows of starting a family through in vitro fertilization.