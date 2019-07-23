Digital Trends Live: Apple wants Intel’s modems, Toyota’s Olympic robots

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Juan Garcia discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Apple’s plan to buy Intel’s modem business, Uber’s monthly subscription plan, a flight over the English Channel on a flyboard, Toyota’s line of Olympics robots and autonomous cars, and more.

Rahim Fazal, co-founder and chief executive officer of SV Academy, joins the show to talk about how the academy trains minorities to help eliminate the diversity gap in the tech sector.

Nibler then welcomes Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of WHOOP, who talks about the evolution of fitness-tracking wearables, as well as crafting the perfect workout based on your data.

Finally, Nibler is joined by Ryan Waniata, DT’s audio/video editor, who reviews the new Aftershokz Aeropex wireless, bone conduction headphones.