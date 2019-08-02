Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Maria Lopes of DT Español discuss the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including new European defaults for search engines on Android, Ring access to real-time 911 data, an A.I. bar in London, a $10,000 Nintendo game, Google’s plans to let you communicate with 911 without speaking, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Kathryn Minshew, chief executive officer and co-founder of The Muse, to discuss the next-generation workforce, and what employers can expect in terms of attracting top talent.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, joins the program for his weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he wraps up the biggest tech stories of the past week, from data breaches to the Fortnite World Cup.

We then speak with Daniel Laikind, vice president of development and production for Eko, about the future of choice-driven entertainment and interactive video content.

Finally, Nibler talks with Doug Rybacki, chief technology officer and chief product officer of Conga, about how administrative automation is freeing office workers to concentrate on more strategic work.