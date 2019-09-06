Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: IFA 2019 wrap-up, Facebook’s reward for detecting deepfakes

By

On this episode of DT Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn tackle the biggest trending stories in tech, including an IFA 2019 wrap-up, Facebook’s prize for detecting deepfakes, Apple Music’s web app, India’s effort to land on the moon, and more.

Pregame founder Ciara Pressler later joins us for our new Work/Life segment, where she discusses what it takes to move from being a full-time, salaried employee to becoming an entrepreneur.

We’re joined by Ayo Oshinaike, chief executive officer of Foodspace, an intelligent food experience app that helps users find easier and more creative ways to plan their meals, shop for groceries, and cook with more delight.

Next, we discuss the 5G rollout for urban and rural environments with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers member Dr. Babak Beheshti,  professor and dean at the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences, New York Institute of Technology.

Finall,y we welcome Laura Yecies, CEO of SyncThink, about the role of virtual reality in medicine and brain health.

