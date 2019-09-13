On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Parker Hall discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including crowdsourcing Alexa answers, Walmart expanding its delivery service, testing a solar-powered Prius, our Between the Streams segment, and more.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, is back with our Tech Briefs segment, wrapping up the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the Apple event and upcoming hardware announcements from Amazon.

Nanox founder Ran Poliakine joins the show to talk about transforming medical imaging technology and affordability, and the world’s first cold cathode ray tube.

We then welcome Justin Ho, chief executive officer and co-founder of rideOS, to discuss its map-agnostic platform and autonomous vehicles.

Then we’re joined by Katherine Homuth, founder and CEO of Sheertex, who talks about textile technology and their indestructible pantyhose.

And finally, it’s time for our weekly entertainment wrap-up segment, Between the Streams, where our team talks all things entertainment from this past week, including news about the Hawkeye and the MCU, Disney+, and Game of Thrones.