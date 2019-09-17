Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 launch date, Amazon HD music, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata break down the biggest trending stories in tech, including the Pixel 4 launch date, Amazon’s new HD music service, Seinfeld coming to Netflix, the latest Volocopter news, and more.

We then speak with Roger Mooking, celebrity chef, host, and musical artist, about food, beer, and his love of music.

Next, we talk with Jonathan Schloo, chief executive officer and inventor of CarGenerator Inc., about the process of going from idea to successful Dragon’s Den pitch.

Finally, Justin Christianson, co-founder and president of Conversion Fanatics, stops by to discuss e-commerce marketing and maximizing return on investment.