On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending topics in tech, including Essential’s latest smartphone, 20 new moons discovered around Saturn, a Russian humanoid robot that looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger, zeppelins on the comeback trail, and more.

Sami Inkinen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Virta Health, also joins us to talk about how supporting Type 2 diabetes patients 24/7 is leading to breakthrough results.

We then take a look (and a listen) at the new 3D-printed heart by Stratasys, which was designed for modeling, education, and surgical practice.

Jeremy Kaplan, DT editor-in-chief, then joins us from New York to talk with Heini Zachariassen, founder of Vivino, an app that is like having a sommelier in your pocket at the wine shop.

Later, we’re joined by Sami Rusani, chief revenue officer of ShipChain, Inc., a blockchain logistics provider that can track goods from the farm to your table.

Finally, Riley Winn once again joins us from TwitchCon 2019, where he speaks with Andy Dinh, founder and leader of Team SoloMid, who talks about life after professional gaming and e-sports.

