On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the biggest topics in tech, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra testimony, Google claims a quantum computer, an air taxi takes flight, rats driving tiny cars, and more.

Nibler and Larsen then unbox the Razer Blade 15, and discuss how the optical keyboard simulates the feeling of a mechanical keyboard that gaming laptops often lack.

We next speak with John Martin, founder and chief executive officer of Level Home, about how to make a home “smart” without affecting your lifestyle.

Which meatless meat will be met with acclaim? Find out as we try out the newest plant-based meat and egg substitutes, from fungus-based dairy to Beyond Meat sausage at Dunkin’ .

Benjamin Alarie, founder and CEO of Blue J Legal, explores the role of A.I. in the legal system, and the possibilities of using A.I. for unbiased sentencing.

Finally we speak with Dr. David Greenfield, founder and medical director of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, about research into the ill effects of bineging on your screens, and how to balance digital life with the other parts of your life.

